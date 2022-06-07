ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Three Manchester City Players to start for England in Germany clash

By Alex Caddick
 2 days ago

With England set to take on Germany tonight in the UEFA Nations League in Munich, multiple Manchester City players have been named in the starting line-ups, with City players included in both matchday squads.

Two Manchester City defenders are set to start at the back for England. Both John Stones and Kyle Walker have been named in the starting XI. With Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier also selected to start, Walker will begin the game in Southgate's 5 back as one of the 3 central defenders.

This will be alongside John Stones who will be looking to build on his fine Man City form during the end of last season whilst on international duty with England.

Raheem Sterling also gets his start in the England front line, the 27-year old has been one of Gareth Southgate's most consistent attackers, especially during last year's delayed UEFA Euro 2020. Tonight marks his 75th cap for his nation.

Jack Grealish is named on the bench for this evening's game, the £100m man will most likely feature off the bench as an impact substitution, should the game pan out the way Southgate will be hoping.

Meanwhile for Germany, Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan starts in the middle of the park. Germany will be hoping the man who scored City's all important winner on the final day of the season against Aston Villa, can produce similar magic tonight in Munich.

Yardbarker

Three Manchester City Players Make The PFA Team Of The Season

After Phil Foden won the PFA young player of the year Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, and Kevin De Bruyne all made it into the PFA Team of the season after winning the Premier League title yet again. Cancelo took the left-back position whilst De Bruyne and Silva took two of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Everton’s change of heart regarding betting companies

Everton have long been renowned as a homely, traditional club – and not just because they aren’t Liverpool. Whether it’s rickety, atmospheric Goodison Park with its playing of Z-Cars before every game, a mid-80s run of banging kits, or the cutesy way Everton fans describe themselves, not as “Everton fans” but as “Evertonians”, there’s something special and unique about the residents of Stanley Park North. The Fiver is choking up!
GAMBLING
