Everything we know about Prime Day 2022's fashion discounts so far — plus what's on sale now

We don't have an exact date, but Amazon Prime Day 2022 is likely to happen in July if past years are any indication.

In addition to tech and electronics, Prime day deals always include clothing — and it's not just Amazon that will have discounts.

We rounded up all of the best early Prime Day fashion deals , below.

Amazon Prime Day is always a great opportunity to save on Amazon devices and the best items in tech, but if you're looking for more than an upgrade to your wardrobe, too, you're in luck. This year's sale will likely have huge selection of heavily discounted clothes, shoes, and accessories — and not just from Amazon. Plenty of other competitors will be in on the deals, too.

As of right now, we don't know exactly when Amazon Prime Day 2022 is happening, but based on previous years, it'll likely happen in July. For more information, here's everything we know about Prime Day 2022 so far.

We'll likely see competing sales at stores like Kohl's , Target , and Nordstrom , and on Amazon's own site, you can expect discounts on popular styles like the famous Orolay coat and lots of Amazon's own brands .

There are also plenty of deals on Amazon right now if you're eager to shop already. To help you prepare for the huge shopping event and shop early, we rounded up some of the best items on sale ahead of Prime Day.

These are the best early Prime Day fashion deals available now:

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Floral Summer Dress $40.99 FROM AMAZON Originally $45.99 | Save 11%

Featuring an all-over floral pattern, this dress is perfect for summer.

IUGA Workout Shorts for Women $19.99 FROM AMAZON Originally $29.95 | Save 33%

Made from a breathable four-way stretch material, these shorts are great for all kinds of workouts, or just layering under an oversized tee or button-down. The side pocket for your phone or keys is a nice touch, too.

Crocs Flip Flop Sandals $19.99 FROM AMAZON Originally $24.99 | Save 20%

If you love Crocs' original clogs, you'll appreciate the comfort of these cushy foam flip flops.

Pengfei Short Sleeve Linen Shirts $23.39 FROM AMAZON Originally $25.99 | Save 10%

Made from a cool and crisp linen material, the Pengfei Short Sleeve Shirts are great for warm summer weather.

Hanes Men's Beefy Short Sleeve T-Shirt 2 Pack $14.86 FROM AMAZON Originally $23.00 | Save 35%

The Hanes Beefy is a wonderful everyday T-shirt, and with several colors to choose from, you can stock up in time for summer.

Dockers Perfect Classic Fit Shorts $24.99 FROM AMAZON Originally $27.99 | Save 11%

With a 9.5-inch inseam, Dockers Perfect Classic Fit Shorts fall right above the knee and are available in over a dozen colors.