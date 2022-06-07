ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Justin Bieber Postpones Upcoming Tour Dates: 'My Heart Breaks'

By Dani Medina
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XVtxQ_0g3N69rX00
Photo: Getty Images

Justin Bieber announced Tuesday (June 7) he would postpone a few shows due to his "sickness" that is "getting worse."

On his Instagram story , the " Peaches " singer said, "Can't believe I'm saying this. I've done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse. My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders). To all my people I love you so much and I'm gonna rest and get better."

Bieber was scheduled to perform at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday and Wednesday (June 8). His show on Friday (June 10) in Washington, D.C. has not been postponed, according to TicketMaster . The ticketing website also said tickets purchased for the Toronto shows will be valid for the new date when it is announced.

More rescheduling problems plague the " Justice Tour " as Madison Square Garden has been double-booked for the NHL Eastern Conference Final. If the series can't close the series before June 14 (NYR leads 2-1), the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lighting series goes to Game 7 — which is scheduled for the same day as Bieber's second MSG show on June 14.

Bieber's show would be postponed to the following day, June 15, according to Sports Illustrated .

Comments / 19

Related
Page Six

Justin Bieber’s face paralyzed after being diagnosed with rare disorder

Justin Bieber is experiencing paralysis in his face after being diagnosed with a rare disorder.  “I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have, a, this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” the pop star, 28, said in an Instagram video posted Friday.  According to New York’s Mount Sinai hospital, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is marked by a painful rash around the ear, on the face or...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Entertainment
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's New Girlfriend, Kathryne, Is Jacked

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez has been out and about during the NBA Playoffs, accompanied by his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett. Rodriguez and Padgett have been together for several months, first spotted at a Green Bay Packers' playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. The 25-year-old blonde is a fitness model and bodybuilder, as well as a former college soccer player.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
TV & VIDEOS
Elle

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Blazer With No Shirt For Dinner With Travis Barker and Kids

On Saturday, June 4, Kourtney Kardashian stepped out with her new husband Travis Barker and their blended family for dinner at Nobu and she was dressed to impress. All in black, Kourtney was wearing a large blazer that buttoned over her semi-sheer bralette and a short skirt that was just visible through the buttoned lapels. She accessorized with a small black purse and a pair of sandal heels.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Play Pool With “Auntie” Queen Latifah in Adorable Video

Watch: Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen" Kaavia James Union Wade and Queen Latifah are the pool sharks we never knew we needed. On May 24, Kaavia's official Instagram page shared an adorable video of the 3-year-old—daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade—playing pool with the Equalizer actress, writing on the clip, "Never too early to learn to hustle." In the video, Queen Latifah tries to teach Kaavia how to correctly hold her pool stick while aiming at a ball. "Queen Tings! Me & my Auntie @queenlatifah against your best duo," the Instagram post was captioned. "Tag your partner in the comments. Then stop at the bank, we comin for the bag. #ShadyBaby."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Square Garden#Nhl#Scotiabank Arena#Ticketmaster#Nyr#The New York Rangers#Tampa Bay Lighting#Sports Illustrated
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Fans Are Still Freaking Out About What Luke Bryan’s Wife Wore at the Finale

Weeks after the 20th season finale of “American Idol,” fans of the hit series are still freaking out about Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline, and the outfit she wore. According to Good Housekeeping, “American Idol” fans are continuously reeling about Luke Bryan and his wife’s finale outfit of choice. Prior to the finale, Bryan took to his Instagram to share some snaps of him and Caroline going out for a “date night” prior to the finale. Caroline was seen rocking a pair of black shorts, a white top with a black jacket, and a pair of knee-high boots.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Lori Harvey Returns to Instagram With Sexy Selfies After Michael B. Jordan Breakup

Watch: Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey SPLIT After 1 Year of Dating. It looks like Lori Harvey is ready for a hot girl summer. Following news that she and Michael B. Jordan have called it quits after more than a year of dating, the model took to Instagram Stories to share photos and videos of the white-hot number she wore to pal Kristen Noel Crawley's baby shower over the weekend. In several selfies, Lori rocked a cream-colored crop top paired with a long leopard print skirt.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Photo of Her Baby Boy With Stormi Webster

Watch: Kylie Jenner Is "Feeling Like Herself" After Postpartum Hormones. On May 28, Kylie Jenner offered fans another rare glimpse at her and Travis Scott's now-3-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed publicly. The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted on her Instagram Story a photo of the baby's little feet peeking out from the bottom of a Fisher Price Jumperoo. His 4-year-old sister Stormi Webster's feet are seen next to his.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Look-A-Like Daughter Apple Stuns In White Gown On Her 18th Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow gushed about her baby girl, Apple, on her 18th birthday! The Oscar winner, 49, took to her Instagram on Saturday, May 14, to share a heartwarming tribute to her look-a-like daughter, whom she shares with her Coldplay lead singer ex Chris Martin. The sweet message included a stunning photo of Apple posing in a mirror as she slayed in a gorgeous white gown. They grow up so fast!
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

158K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy