‘March For Our Lives’ rally and march to take place in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Can you imagine having no cell phone service? Well, that’s what some people in Mack are dealing with. We spoke with a local woman, Julie, who said she hasn’t had cell service through AT&T for days on end over the past couple of weeks. Now, Julie just wants answers to find out what is causing the problem. She said, “we made several calls to AT&T and they reported there are no towers down in the area and they said they would escalated the concerns to their engineering department and we’ve not gotten any follow up from any of them.”
