Grand Junction, CO

‘March For Our Lives’ rally and march to take place in Grand Junction

By Kacie Sinton
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Citizens of Western Colorado invested in gun control will be able to take part in the nation-wide ‘March For Our Lives’ movement on June 11. The rally...

Mesa County’s 1st Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Ron MacLachlan is the founder of Pro-Police Rally Colorado, an organization with a mission to demonstrate community appreciation and support for local law enforcement. “This has nothing to do with politics,” said MacLachlan. “This has to do with community and each and all of those...
MESA COUNTY, CO
Mesa County COVID-19 cases on the rise; community level raised from medium to high

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - After several months of low case rates in Mesa County, the area is continuing to see a slow but steady rise in cases. Mesa County was previously moved from low transmission rates to medium on June 3, just a week ago. A comparatively small increase has been seen, with a 7-day average of approximately 20 per day during April and May, rising to 50 cases at the beginning of June, and then peaking at 78 on Thursday.
MESA COUNTY, CO
Dangerous heat and high fire danger likely this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Grand Valley, including Grand Junction and surrounding areas, until 9 PM Sunday. Near-record-breaking heat will scorch the Grand Valley on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures near or just above 100 degrees. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are increasingly common and can lead to death. If you have to be outside, take it easy and stay in the shade as much as possible. Stay hydrated by drinking water, and take frequent air conditioned breaks if you’re able. Never leave children or pets inside hot vehicles for any amount of time. Heat is the number one weather-related cause of death in the United States, averaging 143 per year over the past thirty years, according to data from the National Weather Service.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
AT&T outages hit Mack

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Can you imagine having no cell phone service? Well, that’s what some people in Mack are dealing with. We spoke with a local woman, Julie, who said she hasn’t had cell service through AT&T for days on end over the past couple of weeks. Now, Julie just wants answers to find out what is causing the problem. She said, “we made several calls to AT&T and they reported there are no towers down in the area and they said they would escalated the concerns to their engineering department and we’ve not gotten any follow up from any of them.”
MACK, CO
The National Transportation Safety Board investigates fatal glider crash in Rifle

RIFLE, Colo. (KKCO) - The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating what caused a deadly glider crash at the Rifle Garfield County Airport on Thursday night. The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office reports an emergency call Thursday after just after 5 p.m. to the Garfield County Airport. Police said the...
RIFLE, CO

