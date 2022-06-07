Chris Lane Reveals What He's Been 'Schemin'' With Lauren Alaina

Photo: Getty Images

Chris Lane and Lauren Alaina are teaming up for the latest country music collaboration. The two are joining forces on “Dancin’ In The Moonlight,” a new duet that’s available on Friday (June 10), the two country artists announced on Tuesday (June 7).

The announcement comes several days after Lane and Alaina teased on their social media channels that something new was in the works. Laine shared on Instagram that he was “ schemin’ ” with Alaina. He shared two photos, including one of Alaina and himself mid-laugh: “Guess what she said to make me laugh that hard,” he prompted followers. “Wrong answers only!” Lane and Alaina posted on their social media channels on Tuesday that they “can’t wait for ya’ll to hear” their new song.

But that’s not the only big news from Lane this week… The “Big, Big Plans” singer and his wife, Lauren Bushnell Lane , are expecting their second child later this year. The couple confirmed the news to PEOPLE on Monday (June 6). Baby No. 2 will join Dutton Walker , who is nearly 1 year old. “I guess it’s no secret to what’s been goin on in the Lane household,” Lane wrote in a tweet . “Dutty is gonna be a brother!”

See Lane’s latest announcement with Alaina here :