After a 3-year hiatus, Benedictine staff, families, board and community members and the developmentally disabled and autistic children and adults that Benedictine serves, held its spring gala weekend. Held at the Tidewater Inn in Easton, this event allows for a celebration of the organization’s accomplishments of the past year and to also raise funds to support the needs of Benedictine and those they serve.

EASTON, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO