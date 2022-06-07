Rocklanders Mark Marks 78th Anniversary of D-Day

A public hearing on a major development project in western Ramapo is on the town board’s meeting agenda tomorrow night. The Watchtower Bible and Tract Society’s Media Center has been proposed for Sterling Mine Road. The meeting will cover the group’s draft comprehensive plan and zoning amendments. Ramapo supervisor Michael Specht says area residents have raised some questions about the project, as have members of the town board and the county…
Residents of an Orangetown hamlet are looking to alleviate truck traffic in their neighborhood. Supervisor Teresa Kenny says meetings will be held by the town this summer to discuss the Route 340 bypass from Route 9W in Sparkill that trucks use to access Piermont and other areas…. The town’s Traffic...
New York’s governor yesterday signed ten gun-safety bills that were recently passed by the legislature. At a ceremony in the Bronx, in the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas where 31 people were killed, Governor Kathy Hochul said the goal of the package of bills is to protect New Yorkers from gun violence…
A bill supported by Rockland state lawmakers that got the green light by both the Senate and the Assembly just needs the governor’s signature to bring silent panic alarms to schools in New York State. Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick says Alyssa’s Law would encourage schools to install systems that, when triggered, would directly alert law enforcement and reduce their response time…
Legislation sponsored by a local state lawmaker to make Route 303 in Orangetown safer has passed the New York Senate. Rockland’s State Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick says the bill would require the Department of Transportation to do a comprehensive study to evaluate how to improve the outdated and dangerous stretch of road…
Comments / 0