Rocklanders Mark Marks 78th Anniversary of D-Day

A public hearing on a major development project in western Ramapo is on the town board’s meeting agenda tomorrow night. The Watchtower Bible and Tract Society’s Media Center has been proposed for Sterling Mine Road. The meeting will cover the group’s draft comprehensive plan and zoning amendments. Ramapo supervisor Michael Specht says area residents have raised some questions about the project, as have members of the town board and the county…

RAMAPO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO