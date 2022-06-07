COVID-19 June 7, 2022

The Delmarva Pride Center (DPC) is a community service organization dedicated to creating a positive environment inclusive of all sexual orientations and gender identities. DPC’s vision is that all people, regardless of gender expression or sexual orientation, are embraced as worthy members of the Delmarva community. DPC is thrilled to bring our community together to celebrate diversity, equity, and inclusion with the first-ever Delmarva Pride Festival 2022! The weekend is jam-packed with exciting events: a free legal clinic, drag show dance party, street festival with live entertainment, over 50 vendors, face painting, brunch, and more. Come out next weekend to Downtown Easton on June 17-19th to join in all the fun!

EASTON, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO