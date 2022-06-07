ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talbot County, MD

COVID-19 June 7, 2022

By Spy Desk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data are updated about 10 a.m. each day. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day. Key points for today. Community levels in Caroline, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties are now LOW. The community...

Governor Hogan Announces $28 million State Funding For New Bay Bridge Study

Maryland will spend $28 million to study how to improve mobility in the U.S. 50/Route 301 corridor, Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. announced on Friday. The “Tier 2” study will build upon a preliminary review the state concluded earlier this year. That study concluded that the best way to make crossing the Chesapeake Bay easier would be to add a third span near the existing Bay Bridge.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Pride Festival Set for Easton June 17th and June 18th

The Delmarva Pride Center (DPC) is a community service organization dedicated to creating a positive environment inclusive of all sexual orientations and gender identities. DPC’s vision is that all people, regardless of gender expression or sexual orientation, are embraced as worthy members of the Delmarva community. DPC is thrilled to bring our community together to celebrate diversity, equity, and inclusion with the first-ever Delmarva Pride Festival 2022! The weekend is jam-packed with exciting events: a free legal clinic, drag show dance party, street festival with live entertainment, over 50 vendors, face painting, brunch, and more. Come out next weekend to Downtown Easton on June 17-19th to join in all the fun!
EASTON, MD
Conservation Group Seeks Information On State Handling Of Bay Bridge Traffic Snarls

The Queen Anne’s Conservation Association (QACA) today made a formal request to inspect Chesapeake Bay Bridge traffic management records of the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA). Filed pursuant to the Maryland Public Information Act (MPIA), the request seeks documents that will shed light on MDTA’s decisions regarding congestion management strategies with the potential to reduce back-ups at the Bridge.
MARYLAND STATE

