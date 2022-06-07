ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam, NY

Construction company owner charged with grand larceny in Amsterdam

By Sara Rizzo
 5 days ago

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Amsterdam Police Department said the owner of a construction company has been arrested on a scam complaint. Laurie Murray, 52, of St. Johnsville, is the owner of Mohawk Valley Builders and was arrested on June 6.

On Monday, Amsterdam police were notified that Murray was in custody at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for a scam complaint out of Mayfield. She allegedly took money from a homeowner to perform construction work, but she didn’t perform any work and didn’t return the money.

Amsterdam police found that a homeowner in the City of Amsterdam recently filed a similar complaint where funds were paid to Murray to perform construction work in August 2021. As of May 2022, no work had been done by Murray, the contract was canceled and no money was refunded.

Greene County man arrested on slew of gun charges

Murray was transported to the Amsterdam Police Department where she was interviewed by detectives. Police said she made admissions of guilt detailing a pattern of wrongdoing in her business dealings.

Charges

  • Third-degree grand larceny (felony)
  • Second-degree scheme to defraud (misdemeanor)
Greene County man arrested two days in a row

Murray was arraigned in Amsterdam City Court and released on an appearance ticket to appear at a later date. Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

Murray was also arrested by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on June 6. She and Harvey Martz II, 47, are accused of abandoning dogs, cats, and goats on a property in Fulton County for a year.

If you or someone you know feels they may be a victim of fraud by Mohawk Valley Builders, you can contact the Amsterdam Police Department at (518) 842-1100.

Troy man found guilty by a jury of rape

Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced on Thursday, that a guilty verdict has been reached on multiple charges for Tyrell O’Neill, 25, of Troy. O'Neill was found guilty of rape by a jury trial.
