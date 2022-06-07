ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akiem Hicks feels “spoiled” to be back with Tom Brady

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefensive tackle Akiem Hicks saw a lot of things go on in Chicago over six seasons with the Bears, but he never saw the team land an elite quarterback to lead their offense. Hicks won’t have to worry about that with his new team. Hicks signed with the Buccaneers at the...

Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
NBC Sports

NBC Sports

