Helena, MT

History Buffs: Helena Has Cool, Bargain Walking Tours

By Michelle
Newstalk KGVO
Newstalk KGVO
 2 days ago
It might be the best $5 you've ever spent on a tour, and we all know that Helena, Montana is chock full of cool history. Clear your schedule for Wednesday, June 29th and meet us in Helena for a walking tour. We'll be getting all the good stuff: the...

