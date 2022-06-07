ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.3 The Blaze

History Buffs: Helena Has Cool, Bargain Walking Tours

By Michelle
96.3 The Blaze
96.3 The Blaze
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It might be the best $5 you've ever spent on a tour, and we all know that Helena, Montana is chock full of cool history. Clear your schedule for Wednesday, June 29th and meet us in Helena for a walking tour. We'll be getting all the good stuff: the...

963theblaze.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.3 The Blaze

Headed to Glacier National Park Soon? Pack Your Face Mask

I know we're not exactly finished with the whole COVID scare yet. And maybe we won't ever be. But I do have to say that it's been pretty glorious to not worry about carrying around a mask for a while. Thinking back over the last few months, since the airports did away with the requirements, I think the doctor's office is the only place I've had to wear one. (Bonus: check out the photo gallery at the bottom of this article for pictures of the new terminal that just opened at the Missoula Airport.) While we're pretty much mask-free these days, if you plan on visiting a certain beautiful National Park in Montana during the summer, you might want to make sure you have a mask in tow for the trip.
MISSOULA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

The State Tree of Montana Has a Great History

Montana has a great history of being connected to the surrounding nature that spans the whole state. So why not learn some fun facts you might not know. I was watching TikTok the other day and came across a man names justinthetrees and his series of using each state's official tree and carving out each state's shape. While he carves the state and fits the beautifully finished product into a map of the United States, he tells you about the history of the tree. For Montana, our tree has a deep history.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Film Sets Return to Missoula For One Night Only

Last year, the Montana Film Festival was held at the Roxy Theater in Missoula - and for its first year back since the start of the pandemic, the festival largely featured films that were made in Montana or at least featured Montana heavily. Some of the major names included future Best Picture nominee The Power of the Dog and current indie darling Montana Story - but another Montana-produced movie that played MTFF has also seen its share of great success.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buffs#Architecture#The Helena Public Library
96.3 The Blaze

AREA 406 – Giant EDM and Hip Hop Festival Returns to Montana

ITS BAAAACK! The Area 406 Festival is returning to Kalispell this July. The Kalispell fairgrounds are soon going to be transformed into ground zero of an alien invasion. Something that will resemble an out-of-this-world landing zone. The AREA 406 Electronic Dance Music and Hip Hop Festival is kicking off 4th of July weekend with a bang.
96.3 The Blaze

MT Knifemakers Show and Sale in Missoula Friday and Saturday

Perhaps you've seen them on the TV show "Forged in Fire." Now, come meet them and admire their craftsmanship. The Montana Knifemakers Association 26th annual Custom Knife Show and Sale is this Friday and Saturday, June 10-11, at the Missoula Fairgrounds Home and Arts Building. There is no admission charge to attend.
96.3 The Blaze

My 5 Favorite Places to Meet a Missoula O.G.

It’s no secret Missoula has seen its changes, both good and bad over the last 20 years. We’ve gone from a quiet drinking town with a football problem to a bustling haven for out-of-staters and outdoor enthusiasts. In short, we’ve been “found out.”. Now, that's not...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

The Giant 50 Mile Garage Sale is Coming Soon to the Bitterroot

There is something about shopping at garage sales. You get this feeling like you are a treasure hunter, searching for bargains on stuff that somebody else doesn't want. You never know what you will find. A barely used designer handbag? An old lamp made out of mallard duck carvings? Maybe a vintage set of cocktail glasses that say "kiss me, I'm Irish?" It all depends on what you are looking for.
The Moose 95.1 FM

New Bozeman Food Truck Smashes

Sometimes you have to roll the dice and give a new restaurant or food truck a chance, and I am so glad I did. If you haven't noticed, 7th Avenue in Bozeman has become a great place to find some delicious food. There is a litany of Mexican restaurants and food trucks scattered down the entire street.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Town Named One of the Best Cheap Places for Creatives

There was a time when Missoula might make a list like this... you know, before it became prohibitively expensive to live here. So instead, another Montana town is taking the reins on this one - Thrillist just released a list highlighting some of the best places for creative people to live that are actually affordable. Places like Detroit and Philadelphia made the cut, and from Montana, you've also got...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

$19 Million Bond for Fairgrounds Ice and 4-H Facility Planned

With the Glacier Ice Rink in use from 5:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. seven days a week in a building they share with the 4-H and FFA for their activities, plans are being made to ask the Missoula County Community for a new facility on the Missoula County Fairgrounds. Appearing...
96.7 KISS FM

D’oh! The Best Doughnut in Montana Is Iconic

Doughnuts are a food that everyone can enjoy. From the different flavors to sizes, there is a doughnut for everyone. Eat This, Not That published a list of The Absolute Best Doughnuts in Every State, and Montana's pick is a local staple. This doughnut shop is visited every day by students, working adults, and anyone who is craving a delicious doughnut.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Another Longtime Missoula Business Announces It’ll Close For Good

We all know the old saying about death and taxes being the only things that are certain in life. I would go ahead and throw in a third item for the list. Let's go with death, taxes, and surprising announcements from Missoula businesses. It definitely seems like there's no shortage when it comes to business openings and closings that take us by surprise.
MISSOULA, MT
KPAX

New hotel coming to downtown Missoula

MISSOULA - A new downtown Missoula hotel will open late this summer. The Wren — operated by Columbia Hospitality — will be located in a 1960’s era building that has been renovated and revitalized into a locally inspired boutique hotel.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Check Out the Fabulous Photos of Missoula Pride Parade 2022

As per usual for June in Missoula, the weather did not want to cooperate this past weekend. That was not going to stop the 2022 Pride Parade from taking place. This past Saturday, Higgins st and downtown Missoula was filled with bright rainbow colors. Hundreds of people took their chances with the possibility of rain and lined the streets to celebrate Missoula Pride.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula, MT
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy