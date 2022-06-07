ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

ID WFO POCATELLO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 2 days ago

WFO POCATELLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 8, 2022. ...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in. Big Wood River at Hailey affecting Blaine County. .Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase....

www.kulr8.com

KULR8

ID Pocatello ID Zone Forecast

————— 171 FPUS55 KPIH 100906. This forecast may not be representative of the exact location you. are interested in. For a site-specific forecast, please visit. weather.gov/Pocatello and click the map on the main page. IDZ072-102200- Sawtooth/Stanley Basin- Including Stanley. 306 AM MDT Fri Jun 10 2022.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Yellowstone traffic lights in Pocatello to be upgraded beginning this weekend

The Idaho Transportation Department will be repairing a signal pole and making traffic signal improvements to the intersections of Alameda and Yellowstone and Cedar and Yellowstone. The work will be performed at night (9 p.m.-5 a.m.) beginning Sunday evening, June 12th and will continue through July 10th. During daylight hours, all businesses will have normal access along Yellowstone, Alameda and Cedar for the duration of the project. When complete, new...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Three people die, one injured in three separate East Idaho crashes Wednesday

Three people died and one juvenile was injured in three separate East Idaho wrecks on Wednesday. Caribou County sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical personnel around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday were dispatched to Bailey Creek Road just south of Soda Springs for the report of a single-vehicle rollover crash. Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies discovered a 2003 Toyota pickup had left the west side of the roadway and had rolled several times, the...
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
idaho.gov

Fishing trailer event at Blackfoot's Jensen Grove canceled

Idaho Fish and Game’s Take Me Fishing Trailer was scheduled for a fishing event at Jensen Grove Pond in Blackfoot on June 14. That event has been canceled. Fish have not been stocked at Jensen Grove pond due to low water levels. The trailer event has been moved to Bannock Reservoir at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello on June 14 from 5 pm to 8 pm.
BLACKFOOT, ID
svinews.com

ATV rollover takes the life of Etna man

On Wednesday, June 8, at about 10:30 a.m. the Caribou County Sheriff received notification from the Lincoln County, Wyoming Sheriff of an ATV accident that had occurred approximately 9.5 miles southeast of Afton, Wyoming, in Idaho. Lincoln County Search and Rescue was activated and responded to assist Caribou County. It...
ETNA, WY
Idaho State Journal

Man dies when ATV rolls down steep embankment in Southeast Idaho

On Wednesday at about 10:30 a.m., the Caribou County Sheriff received notification from the Lincoln County, Wyoming, Sheriff of an ATV accident that had occurred approximately 9.5 miles southeast on Afton, Wyoming, in Idaho. Lincoln County Search and Rescue was activated and responded to assist Caribou County. It was determined that the ATV operator had died at the scene prior to EMS arrival. The ATV had rolled down a sharp embankment while the operator was mending fences. The operator had been working by himself at the time of the accident. The operator was Lance Bateman, age 63, from Etna, Wyoming. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office extends it condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Bateman during this difficult time.
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Fatal crash south of Soda Springs

On Wednesday at about 1:50 a.m., the Caribou County Sheriff and Caribou County EMS were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover approx. 1.5 mile south of Soda Springs on Bailey Creek Rd. The post Fatal crash south of Soda Springs appeared first on Local News 8.
SODA SPRINGS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local woman dies in fatal wreck near Soda Springs

SODA SPRINGS — On June 08, 2022, at about 1:50 am, the Caribou County Sheriff and Caribou County EMS were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover approx. 1.5 mile south of Soda Springs on Bailey Creek Rd. Upon arrival, Sheriff’s deputies discovered a 2003 Toyota P/U had left the west side of the road and had rolled several times. The only occupant of the vehicle had been thrown from the vehicle. ...
SODA SPRINGS, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls man dies in head-on collision on I-15

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — An Idaho Falls man died in a head-on collision on I-15, Idaho State Police says. On June 8th at around 7 p.m., a 35-year-old man from Idaho Falls was driving in the wrong lane, police say. He hit a juvenile driving a pickup truck head-on, and the cars came to a stop in the middle of the road.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
104.3 WOW Country

You Won’t Believe Which City They Say is Safer (Pocatello vs. Boise)

I grew up in Pocatello, and while I love the area for a lot of reasons, I also know the kind of crime that exists there – and there’s just no denying that. No city on the planet is completely free from crime, but I personally feel like Boise comes pretty dang close, especially when being compared to Pocatello — it's one of the main reasons so many people are moving here!
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls settles with Chris Tapp for $11.7 million

The Idaho Falls City Council voted Thursday night to accept a settlement agreement with Christopher Tapp for $11.7 million. In October 2020, Tapp sued the city of Idaho Falls and several former Idaho Falls Police Department officers after he was wrongfully imprisoned for the 1996 rape and murder of Angie Dodge.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

ISP responding to single vehicle crash on I-15 near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 15 at milepost 123, just north of Idaho Falls. The crash occurred around 9 a.m. Tuesday. ISP Lt. Marvin Crain told EastIdahoNews.com the vehicle was traveling southbound when the crash happened. He said the vehicle...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Weather was overcast but annual beer fest wasn't

“Happy, mellow and celebratory,” said Lisa Smith, director of the Mountain Brewers Association when asked about the demeanor of Saturday’s crowd at the 27th annual Mountain Brewers Beer Fest. The event returned to its regular first Saturday in June date — after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Jackson Hole Radio

Wreck sends another vehicle into the river in Swan Valley

It happened again. There was another serious accident at the curves just south of the community of Swan Valley over the weekend. A truck that was pulling a trailer overturned Sunday and shut down the Highway for several hours. Swan Valley Fire, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, the Forest Service and...
kmvt

Police warn of phone scams going around Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department is warning residents of the city of phone scams impacting the area. In a Facebook post, the department says the most popular scam is a Publisher’s Clearinghouse scam in which people are told they’ve won a large sum of money for which they must pay a fee to obtain.
TWIN FALLS, ID

