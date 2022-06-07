ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Taichi & Shingo Takagi Present Desired Stipulations for KOPW Match at NJPW Dominion

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article– NJPW1972.com announced the stipulations for the upcoming KOPW 2022 title match between Taichi and Shingo Takagi scheduled for Sunday, June 12 at NJPW Dominion. Shingo Takagi opted...

411mania.com

411mania.com

Top 7 Pro Wrestlers Walking Out On Their Company

You’ve probably noticed this. Most of the hottest wrestling news stories lately seem to involve wrestlers walking out on their companies. Sasha Banks & Naomi left before an episode of Raw, and created more online conversation than most recent Raw episodes. MJF teased not showing up for Double or Nothing, and turned the last week or so into a conversation about him. It’s become pretty obvious that the best way to generate conversation in 2022 is to either walk out or tease walking out.
WWE
411mania.com

UPDATED: Roman Reigns Still Expected to Compete at WWE SummerSlam

UPDATE: Fightful Select has some additional details on Roman Reigns’ WWE schedule following the news that he will no longer be appearing at WWE Money in the Bank after he was removed from the advertising. Previously, WWE reps told Fightful that while Roman Reigns’ live events schedule for WWE was being scaled back, he was going to remain on TV and not miss any time. However, with him being taken off the advertising for Money in the Bank 2022, that does not appear to any longer be the case.
WWE
Shingo Takagi
wrestlingrumors.net

Wrestling Legend And AEW Manager Says MJF’s Promo “Made Me Sick”

Put him down as not a fan. There are certain promos and interviews which resonate with fans for one reason or another. It might be the delivery, it might be the context and it might be what is being said, but sometimes it can be everything coming together. That was the case with a promo last week, but it seems that one wrestling legend was certainly not impressed.
WWE
PWMania

Title Match Revealed for WWE Money In The Bank, Updated Line-up

The first title match for WWE Money In The Bank has been officially revealed. Rhea Ripley defeated Doudrop, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan in a Fatal 4 Way to become the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair on tonight’s RAW. WWE then announced Ripley vs....
LAS VEGAS, NV
411mania.com

Local Ad For WWE Event Gets Seth Rollins & Asuka’s Names Wrong

WWE is set to return to Atlantic City with an event at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on August 14. The official website for the venue, at one point, got the names for Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and Asuka wrong. Seth was listed as Seth “Franklin” Rollins, although that has since been changed. Meanwhile, Asuka is still incorrectly listed as Ashule. You can see a screenshot of the original mistakes below.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Cardona Discusses MJF – AEW Controversy

Not many people have been surrounded by as much wrestling controversy in 2022 as MJF. MJF has been with AEW since its inception, eliminating three people in the Casino Battle Royal won by ‘Hangman’ Adam Page. Over three years, fans started calling MJF, Jungle Boy, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara, who all competed on AEW’s first show, the “four pillars” of AEW due to their age and popularity. Since AEW began, Jungle Boy has won the Tag Titles alongside Luchasaurus as Jurassic Express, Darby has won the TNT Title while being mentored by WWE Hall of Famer Sting, and Sammy Guevara has won the TNT Championship on three occasions. MJF is the only pillar to have not held championship gold at this point.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Backstage Update On Why WWE Fired Bray Wyatt

WWE releases have been a hot topic over the last few years as the company has released some surprising names including former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt. Dave Meltzer discussed Bray Wyatt’s release on Wrestling Observer Radio and said that it had nothing to do with Wyatt being over, or not over, and that it also had nothing to do with his gimmick.
WWE
411mania.com

AEW Announces New All-Atlantic Championship, Bracket Revealed

AEW has announced a new title in the All-Atlantic Championship, with the tournament bracket revealed. AEW announced the new championship to celebrate AEW’s global reach, with the tournament to run until the inaugural champion is crownd at a Fatal Four-Way match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The participants...
WWE
411mania.com

Backstage Status Update on Charlotte Flair, Not Expected for WWE SmackDown This Week

– As previously reported, Andrade El Idolo made his in-ring return on last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite as the joker entrant for the battle royal match. He also made a brief onscreen appearance at May’s Double or Nothing 2022, revealing the signing of Rush to AEW. According to a report by PWInsider, Andrade returning to AEW TV this week is not a sign that newly wedded wife, Charlotte Flair, will be returning to WWE TV as well.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Yardbarker

Roman Reigns no longer scheduled for WWE Money in the Bank

The return to in-ring action for WWE undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have to wait a bit longer as he is no longer scheduled for next month's Money in the Bank. SI's Justin Barrasso first reported the news Wednesday with our Dave Meltzer also confirming it. It's unclear why...
WWE
411mania.com

Rhea Ripley Had to Get Dental Work Done After Recent Match

Rhea Ripley has revealed that she had to undergo some dental work to get some fixes done following a recent match where she took a knee to the teeth. The Judgment Day member posted to her Twitter account on Wednesday to share pics of her dental work, captioning it:. “Knee...
WWE
411mania.com

Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Programming on AXS TV

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 3 PM with Hard to Kill 2022, which included the following:. * Texas Deathmatch for Impact Knockouts Championship: Mickie James (c) vs. Deonna Purrazo. * Impact World...
WWE
411mania.com

Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

We have two matches and a debut set for next week’s WWE NXT. WWE announced the following for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network:. * NXT Tag Team Championships Match: Creed Brothers vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe. * Toxic Attraction vs. Roxanne Perez, Cora...
WWE
411mania.com

Will Ospreay & United Empire Appear On AEW Dynamite, Attack FTR & Trent

Will Ospreay has jumped across the Forbidden Door, with the NJPW star and his stable appearing on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s episode saw Ospreay come out and distracted Trent and FTR as they talked about how Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan ruined last month’s ROH Tag Team Championship match between FTR and Roppongi Vice.
WWE
PWMania

Jon Moxley Set for Interim AEW World Title Match at Forbidden Door, Updated Card

The first Interim AEW World Title challenger has been announced. The Interim AEW World Title Eliminator Series kicked off Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite with a Battle Royal. Kyle O’Reilly won that match and went on to face Jon Moxley in the main event. Moxley defeated O’Reilly and will now compete for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door title on June 26.
CHICAGO, IL
411mania.com

Karl Anderson On Who Decided To Put Ace Austin Into Bullet Club

Karl Anderson recently discussed the decision to have Ace Austin join the Bullet Club. Anderson and Rocky Romero talked about Austin joining the organization at NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 29 Finals, noting that the decision was one made by Scott D’Amore. As to whether he was consulted...
WWE
411mania.com

AAA Announces Rey Fenix, Christopher Daniels & More For Showcenter Tournament

AAA has revealed the Winners Bracket for its Showcenter Tournament which includes AEW stars Rey Fenix and Christopher Daniels. The company announced the Winner’s Bracket on Tuesday for the tournament, which began earlier this year and has taken place at shows in Nuevo Leon’s Showcenter Complex in Monterrey.
WWE

