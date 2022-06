BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What to do in our region Saturday, June 11. Mooers Free Library is hosting a special kind of market event Saturday. You can expect books, baked goods, plants, and more for sale. Guest will also have the chance to tour the library and community room for a chance to get a free library card. The fun starts at 9 a.m. and will go on until 3 p.m.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 4 HOURS AGO