Evansville, IN

Evansville African American Museum ready for Juneteenth

By Jana Garrett
 5 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville African American Museum has its Juneteenth celebration planned.

The celebration will be going from June 16 through June 19. This is the Juneteenth Weekend Lineup:

  • June 16 at 6 p.m.
    • The Soul Writer’s Guild will host a financial empowerment program at the Museum with special speaker Dr. Frances Dumas-Hines.
  • June 17 at 5 p.m.
    • Baptisttown Juneteenth Culture & Arts Festival with local vendors, DJ, live music and dancing with Soul N The Pocket and guest vocalist.
  • June 18 at 11 a.m.
    • For The People Community Block party at Waggoner Ave and Culver Dr; collaborating with a community partner for a day of music, food, family fun and fireworks!
  • June 19 at 4:30 p.m.
    • Otters Negro League Baseball game, local vendors, bounce houses, free tickets available at the Museum, t-shirts on sale in the Giftshop.
All events are free. For more information, please contact the museum at 812-423-5188, visit its Facebook page , or visit its website .

EVPL new home to mural by Evansville artist

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library’s Central Library is the new home of a mural created by local artist Jerry Baum. EVPL says the watercolor mural from 1989, titled “Evansville – On the Riverfront,” represents a slice of life from Evansville’s waterfront history. The work was previously displayed at Evansville Regional Airport. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Local festival raises funds for children left behind by suicide

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A local non-profit organization that raises awareness for children left behind by suicide held a poker run and festival on June 11. Mae’s Way Foundation held the first annual Rise, Rally and Ride Festival at Burdette Park. The poker run began at 11 a.m. and finished at 3 p.m. A free […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Burdette Park BMX celebrates 45 years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Burdette Park BMX racers revved up their bikes for a 45th anniversary celebration. The event took place on June 11 and the Indiana State Championship Series state qualifier race was part of the event. There were 210 registered riders and 47 motos that participated in the 45th anniversary. Racers ranged […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Local Catholic church rummage sale returns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A long running charity event returned to Vanderburgh County this weekend, and with it, a chance to be the first to get a great deal. The 20th Annual Saint Joseph Catholic Church Rummage Sale kicked off on June 10 for folks who wanted to be first in line, but willing to […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
The Cottage hosts inaugural Strawberry Festival this weekend

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An Owensboro farm stand and bakery is hosting an inaugural Strawberry Festival on June 11 and 12. The Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Company will have strawberry-themed food and free entertainment including local American Idol contestant, Dakota Hayden. Music will also be provided by Tommy Marsh of Crooked Eye Tommy, Tommy […]
OWENSBORO, KY
Lyles Station to host Juneteenth celebration

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – The Lyles Station Historic School and Museum will host its annual Juneteenth celebration on June 18 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be 2013 University of Illinois College of Law graduate and Joe Black Law Office associate, Rhea Jones-Price. The late Joyce Gooch Granger will also be […]
PRINCETON, IN
