Jerry Alan Gilliland, 66, of Wayne, OH, passed away on June 4, 2022 surrounded by his loving family in Bonita Springs, FL. Jerry was born December 11, 1955, to the late Richard and Martha (Hedge) Gilliland. He graduated in 1974 from Elmwood High School in Wayne, OH. Jerry’s alma mater was The Ohio State University (Columbus, OH) where he graduated in 1978 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He completed his master’s degree in Human Resources Administration from Central Michigan University (Mt. Pleasant, MI) in 1999.

WAYNE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO