3 indicted for allegedly kidnapping FBI specialist on Pine Ridge Reservation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say firefighters were responding to a fire when a man approached and attempted to assault them. Authorities say around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to eastern Sioux Falls to assist Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responders. The firefighters were called to extinguish an open burn pit when they were confronted by a male who approached and tried swinging punches at them. Firefighters were able to detain the suspect and held him on the ground until police officers arrived.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO