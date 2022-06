CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Liberty Park pond was surrounded Saturday as close to 21o youngsters and their families took part in the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency annual Youth Fishing Rodeo. It was a free fishing day across the state for anyone wanting to fish without a license, and young people ages 15 and under were allowed to fish at Liberty Park, pulling in over 750 pounds of catfish.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO