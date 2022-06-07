ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Children of shot crime reporter confront accused in Dutch court

By shot in the head
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35DEvZ_0g3MyrME00
Peter R de Vries was a household name with his own TV show, and his killing in broad daylight stunned the Netherlands.

The children of a Dutch crime reporter who was fatally shot last year have confronted his alleged killers in court.

Peter R de Vries, 64, was shot in the head outside an Amsterdam television studio in July 2021 in a crime that prosecutors say was linked to his role in the trial of a Dutch drugs mafia kingpin.

A Dutch man identified as Delano G, 22, is accused of the shooting, and Kamil E, 36, a Polish national, is alleged to have carried out surveillance and driven the getaway car. Prosecutors are demanding that both men be jailed for life for murder.

Addressing Delano G at Amsterdam district court, de Vries’s daughter Kelly said: “I am looking at you, like you didn’t dare to look at my father when you shot him down from behind.” The accused looked back across the room without showing any emotion.

“Why did you shoot him? For money? Because you didn’t agree with him?” she asked both men. She told the accused “I hate you”, but she said she could “bring myself to treat you with humanity”.

“Your children will realise what their fathers have done – at least I can be proud of mine. People will say that he was a hero,” she said, with her brother Royce sitting next to her.

The court watched video of the killing. Images from various vantage points in the city, including a nearby cafe, appeared to show Delano G and Kamil E walking around the area shortly before de Vries was shot.

The court then saw images at a distance of de Vries crossing the street, a figure running behind him and then the moment when he was shot and fell to the ground. De Vries died in hospital nine days later.

“I invoke my right to silence,” Delano G answered when the judge Gert Oldekamp asked him directly if he had shot de Vries.

“I did not murder this man,” Kamil E told the judges in Polish.

The court heard about a message sent shortly after the killing from a phone on which Delano G’s DNA was found, which said: “He is dead, KK, dead. The bullet went right through his head. Everything spurted. Everybody screamed.”

Police stopped a car on a motorway near The Hague less than an hour after the shooting and arrested the pair. Four shell casings found at the scene allegedly came from a pistol with Delano G’s DNA on it that was found in the car. Gunshot residue was found on both men’s hands, the court heard.

Prosecutors showed a detailed animated graphic of the movements of de Vries and the suspects on the day, and how Kamil E had previously tailed him in the run-up to the killing.

There was but one conclusion, that Delano G and Kamil E “knew exactly who to murder”, said one of the prosecutors. He said de Vries was “murdered in broad daylight, in the heart of Amsterdam”.

De Vries was a household name with his own TV show. Prosecutors suspect he was killed because of his role as adviser to a state witness, Nabil B, in the trial of the Netherlands’ former most wanted man, Ridouan Taghi, an alleged drugs baron who was arrested in Dubai in 2019. The brother and the lawyer of Nabil B have been shot since he turned state’s witness.

A verdict in the de Vries case is expected on 14 July.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The man who killed a stranger with a single punch, and then turned his life around

Jacob Dunne loved getting into fights. Every weekend he and his friends would go into Nottingham city centre to start a ruck. One night in the summer of 2011, the 19-year-old threw a single punch. He immediately sensed it was different. There was no resistance, and the victim swayed back. “I knew something bad had happened as soon as I hit him,” he says today. Dunne didn’t hang around. Without a word to his friends, he fled the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Tragic moment 19-year-old Brazilian nursing student was shot in the back of the head execution-style by her ex-boyfriend as she was about to step into her father's car

This is tragic moment a 19-year-old nursing student was shot dead by her ex-boyfriend as she was about to step into her father's vehicle in front of the university in the southeastern state of São Paulo. Surveillance videos showed the gunman running up to Juliana Fernandes from behind and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ridouan Taghi
The Independent

Gaia Pope feared she would never be believed over alleged rape, inquest told

A teenager who accused a man of raping her was told by police there was no chance of a successful prosecution and that a trial would be “very traumatic”, leading her to fear she would never be believed.The body of 19-year-old Gaia Pope-Sutherland was found 11 days after she ran away from her aunt’s home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.Ms Pope, who suffered with severe epilepsy, had died of hypothermia.Her cousin, Marienna Pope-Weidemann, told Dorset Coroner’s Court that Ms Pope changed following the alleged rape, which had taken place when she was 16 years old, and she began...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Police find two bodies while searching for missing people who were 'strapped into their wheelchairs' before boat capsized on Dartmoor reservoir during fishing trip

Police have recovered two bodies while searching for two disabled adults who were 'strapped into their wheelchairs' before their boat capsized during a fishing trip on a Dartmoor reservoir. Devon and Cornwall Police has this evening confirmed two bodies have been located after a group of adults were thrown into...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Dutch#Polish
Daily Mail

Jilted Army Lieutenant 'shoved his ex-lover - the first woman to qualify as a Guards Officer - over sofa causing her to black' out during 'confrontation' at a regimental dinner, court martial hears

A jilted British Army Lieutenant is accused of pushing his ex over a sofa at a formal regimental dinner so hard it knocked her unconscious. A court martial heard Lieutenant Patrick McGregor shoved Second Lieutenant Hannah Bird - the first woman ever to qualify as a Guards Officer - as she tried to leave the room following a 'confrontation' between the pair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Dubai
Country
Netherlands
Daily Mail

Pictured: Woman dog walker, 41, who died along with her three golden retrievers while walking in Chelsea - as police quiz man, 26, for death by dangerous driving

A 41-year-old woman who died following a car crash in west London that also killed her three dogs has been named by the Metropolitan Police. Olivia Riley, from Suffolk, died on Saturday following the collision. Police said it appeared she was walking her three golden retrievers at the time of the incident.
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Shazia Mirza: ‘When I was eight, my mother said, “You are ugly, and ugly girls can’t become actresses”’

B — orn in Birmingham, Mirza, 46, was a science teacher for over a decade before becoming a standup comedian in 2000. She made her name touring her show The Kardashians Made Me Do It, followed by With Love from St Tropez. This year she performs Coconut, which was nominated for best standup tour at the Channel 4 NationalComedy awards, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 3-28 August. Her podcast with John Kampfner is called Pale, Male and Stale, and her television work includes the BBC Two series Pilgrimage. She lives in London.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Missing teenager believed alleged rapist was ‘after her’, sister tells inquest

Teenager Gaia Pope-Sutherland was terrified of leaving her home on the day she disappeared because she thought her alleged rapist was “after her”, her twin sister told her inquest.Maya Pope-Sutherland, 23, said her sister had received messages from her alleged attacker threatening to kill her family.The college student had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by the man in 2014 when she was 16.Miss Pope-Sutherland told Dorset Coroner’s Court her sister worried about the man’s imminent release from prison having been jailed for sex offences against other girls.“I just know she was absolutely terrified...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

312K+
Followers
77K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy