Grant County, WA

Longtime Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones announces retirement

By Rayos Syndication User
 5 days ago
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones is retiring on July 1.

Starting out working in Soap Lake in 1992 and making his way to Grant County in 1997, Jones has worked in law enforcement for over 30 years with 25 of those spent in the state of Washington.

During his time in law enforcement, Jones has worked as a Reserve Police Officer, EVOC instructor, Patrol Procedures instructor, FTO, Patrol Corporal, Patrol Sergeant, INET Sergeant and Elected Sheriff.

He has also served as a board member for Boys and Girls Club, Central Washington University athletics, Behind the Badge Foundation, President of the Washington State Sheriff’s Association and President-Elect of Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs.

Jones said his biggest blessing was working with his brother, Ken, for almost 25 years.

“It has been my humble honor to serve the citizens of Grant County and the entire staff at the Sheriff’s Office,” Jones said in a Facebook post. “I am a selfless servant and I joined this career because I love and care about people. I have accomplished what I set out to do during my tenure and I will miss everyone more than you know. God’s speed and take care of each other.”

The Board of County Commissioners will appoint someone to serve as Sheriff for the remainder of Jones’ term.

ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

