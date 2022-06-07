ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Missoula eyes changes to air-quality program

By Martin Kidston - Missoula Current
KPAX
KPAX
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NkBaX_0g3MyRbS00

MISSOULA - Air quality in the Missoula Valley has improved since the 1990s when wood stoves still heated homes and cars idled at Malfunction Junction for several turns of the light.

But as the city’s population continues to grow, air quality experts said it’s getting hard to maintain federal air-quality standards and, because of it, a number of changes are being considered to keep the city’s air within regulation.

That includes phasing out wood-burning stoves, doing away with oxygenated fuels, dust abatement and outdoor burning.

“With our growing population, it’s getting harder and harder to meet our national ambient air-quality standards, especially with fine particulate,” said Ben Schmidt. “We have to continue looking at ways to improve the air quality on a per-person basis as the population grows.”

Schmidt said the City-County Air Pollution Control Board currently follows a set of rules that don’t gel with state requirements adopted by the 2019 Legislature. Some of the changes are minor and are intended to bring the rules into compliance.

But others are more impactful, including a proposed ban on recreational fires during periods of an air alert or warning.

“Right now, you can technically go out and have a recreational fire outside the city limits during an air alert, but people can’t heat their home with a wood stove. That doesn’t seem to make sense,” said Schmidt. “With the rise of recreational fires increasing – it’s becoming more and more popular – it needs to be addressed in the wintertime when we have these air alerts.”

The proposed changes would also address industry by allowing a two-year extension to an air-quality permit when construction isn’t completed within the first 36 months of the initial permit.

Schmidt said he doesn’t see that change being used very often, though he believes the option is necessary given today’s challenges around supplies and potential zoning delays.

The changes would also phase out oxygenated fuels. Currently, gas stations are required to have 10% ethanol in their gasoline from November through February. In the 1990s, Schmidt said, the oxygenated fuels program helped improve air quality, but those benefits have since diminished.

“What we’re proposing, when we receive authorization from state and federal government, that we would cease the oxygenated fuels program,” Schmidt said. “From an air-quality point of view, it really has no benefit anymore, so it really doesn’t belong here.”

The changes would also impact outdoor burning and make it possible for major burners, like the U.S. Forest Service or large landholders, to move vegetation off-site to a curtain burner for a cleaner burning process.

The changes would also phase out wood-burning stoves once and for all, Schmidt said.

“Since 1994, we have been requiring that all non-EPA certified stoves be removed, and no wood stoves have been installed legally inside the air stagnation zone,” Schmidt said. “What we’re proposing is that even these Class 1 stoves now be removed. It’s been well over 20 years.”

To achieve that, the changes would require that a wood stove be removed when a property changes ownership within the regulated area, which includes the city and surrounding areas.

Schmidt said wood stoves would still be permitted in Seeley Lake, though newly installed burning devices must comply with federal 2020 emission standards.

“There was a new standard passed by the EPA that all new manufactured stoves installed had to meet emissions standards,” Schmidt said. “In this fragile area, this air shed where we have a hard time meeting standards, they can only put in the best devices.”

Schmidt said Missoula’s air-control program can only regulate certain pollutants, like dust and other particulates related to smoke. Those rules don’t currently extend to greenhouse gasses and carbon dioxide.

“Greenhouse gas pollutants haven’t been classified into that category yet,” he said. “Unless that changes at the federal level, especially for industrial sources, we’re not the right venue to take that on.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

The dust next door: Butte concerned about dust from mine

BUTTE, Mont. — Steve McGrath stood in an empty lot a block from his home watching for dust. In this southwestern Montana city nicknamed “The Richest Hill on Earth,” more than a century of mining left polluted soil and water that has taken decades to clean. But at that moment, looking across the road toward […] The post The dust next door: Butte concerned about dust from mine appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BUTTE, MT
Popular Science

Inside a Montana town’s fight against copper mine dust

Steve McGrath grew up in Butte, Montana, and has long been one of the voices in his neighborhood asking whether the dust that settles on his roof and car includes a dangerous mix of toxic metals. He says that so far he hasn’t gotten a satisfactory answer. Katheryn Houghton / KHNResidents of a Butte neighborhood are concerned about what’s wafting from a nearby open-pit mine that can coat their homes and vehicles.
BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

USDA visit to Pattee Canyon, discusses rehabilitation efforts

MISSOULA, Mont. - On Friday, National Forest Service Officials had their chance to meet with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to discuss the work being done among three areas in Missoula's Ranger District, one of them being Pattee Canyon. The current Lolo National Forest’s Urban Interface project aims to bring...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
City
Seeley Lake, MT
yourbigsky.com

Flood watches for several Montana counties

Snowmelts and excessive rainfall over the weekend have prompted several flood watches and warnings for several counties in Montana. The National Weather Service issued flood watches Sunday for areas of Yellowstone County, Park County, and Sweetgrass County. Areas of Carbon County have had reports of water washing over areas of...
CARBON COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Final vote on Helena Valley zoning amendments going to commission July 12

Amendments to Helena Valley zoning regulations concerning rural districts are headed to the Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners for final approval July 12. The proposed amendments span multiple sections and cover topics such as the controversial 10-acre lot minimum and water testing prior to approval of any planned development.
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
KTVH

U.S. Interior officials tour site of North Hill Fires

Leaders with the U.S. Department of the Interior visited the site of the 2019 North Hills Fires to highlight similar reconstruction and recovery efforts across the country funded by the infrastructure bill, which was championed by the Biden administration.
HELENA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethanol#Greenhouse Gasses#Urban Construction
Flathead Beacon

Flathead Valley Youth Center Gains Full Council Support

With universal praise for a development based on meeting the needs of Flathead Valley’s youth, the Kalispell City Council voted unanimously this week to annex a proposed mixed-use development north of the city that includes a youth center and sports complex. The 37-acre property, owned by Kelcey and Tawnya...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Montanan

Arntzen’s dangerously hard-to-follow logic

Sheesh. When it comes to the current hullaballoo over minimum school standards, our Superintendent of Public Instruction is impossible to follow. Before I count the ways, a little background on school accreditation: Montana’s Constitution assigns the control of public schools to local school boards. In order to ensure the quality and equality of opportunity the […] The post Arntzen’s dangerously hard-to-follow logic appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
Outdoor Life

Montana Land Purchase Could Unlock 100,000 Public Acres in the Big Snowy Mountains

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is considering a major land acquisition in the southern foothills of the Big Snowy Mountains. The purchase—which still has some hurdles to clear—has the potential to unlock 100,000 acres of public land in the Big Snowies. As an added bonus, the purchase would help fund the expansion of a children’s hospital in Helena, the Great Falls Tribune reports.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana on track to make history with election of two transgender candidates

After waking up at 6:30 a.m. and confirming that she was still leading in the Democratic primary for House District 100, Zooey Zephyr got a bacon breakfast burrito and a cafe au lait from her local coffee shop. While the cafe au lait is her standard for days that are not sweltering, the breakfast burrito […] The post Montana on track to make history with election of two transgender candidates appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,964 Cases, 11 Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 280,965 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,964 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,123 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,486,799 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 566,205...
MISSOULA, MT
streetfoodblog.com

Missoula’s hit kitchen is run by refugees

Sporting a crisp gray chef’s coat over a pink sweater, Ghalia Ahmad Fayez AlMasri doled out directions to her kitchen crew as Egyptian and Lebanese dance music thumped from a cellphone’s audio system. On this Tuesday night in March, Ms AlMasri’s crew of eight had 150 meals to organize — a complete sellout.
MISSOULA, MT
KPAX

KPAX

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
966K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy