Rochester, NY

Girls basketball tryouts for BCANY's Rochester region begin tonight

By Marquel Slaughter, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 5 days ago

The first of three open tryouts for BCANY's Rochester girls basketball team is tonight.

An open tryout to the fill Rochester region roster will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Roberts Wesleyan College. Basketball Coaches Association of New York is hosting its 10th annual Summer Hoops Festival Aug. 5-7 in Johnson City.

If you miss the first tryout, the second one is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at St. John Fisher College. The final open tryout is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 21 at Waterloo High School.

Girls are encouraged to make all three tryouts, but attendance to at least one open tryout is required for consideration into a fourth, closed tryout from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at Roberts Wesleyan.

Any Section V player entering grades 9-12 in the fall is eligible to tryout. Girls are asked to bring a reversible jersey. Tryouts are free of charge.

The Summer Hoops Festival features a boys and girls basketball tournament as the best players from each section. The weekend long event features a slam dunk contest, awards, slate of games, and a college recruiting program.

Contact Kendall coach Jeff Parizek at 585-329-7394 or jparizek@kendallschools.org with any questions.

Email Marquel Slaughter at mslaughter1@gannett.com and follow his Twitter @MarquelSports . Sign up for our high school sports newsletter .

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Girls basketball tryouts for BCANY's Rochester region begin tonight

