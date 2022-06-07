Girls basketball tryouts for BCANY's Rochester region begin tonight
The first of three open tryouts for BCANY's Rochester girls basketball team is tonight.
An open tryout to the fill Rochester region roster will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Roberts Wesleyan College. Basketball Coaches Association of New York is hosting its 10th annual Summer Hoops Festival Aug. 5-7 in Johnson City.
If you miss the first tryout, the second one is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at St. John Fisher College. The final open tryout is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 21 at Waterloo High School.
Girls are encouraged to make all three tryouts, but attendance to at least one open tryout is required for consideration into a fourth, closed tryout from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at Roberts Wesleyan.
Any Section V player entering grades 9-12 in the fall is eligible to tryout. Girls are asked to bring a reversible jersey. Tryouts are free of charge.
The Summer Hoops Festival features a boys and girls basketball tournament as the best players from each section. The weekend long event features a slam dunk contest, awards, slate of games, and a college recruiting program.
Contact Kendall coach Jeff Parizek at 585-329-7394 or jparizek@kendallschools.org with any questions.
