Watch the teaser for 'A League of Their Own' reboot series

GMA
GMA
 5 days ago



A teaser trailer for "A League of Their Own," the series reboot of the late Penny Marshall's 1992 hit starring Tom Hanks and Geena Davis, was released Tuesday.

Set to the musically anachronistic choice of Steve Nicks' "Edge of Seventeen," the show takes place in 1943 and again centers on the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The players in the league took up America's pastime while World War II kept millions of men overseas.

"Broad City" creator and star Abbi Jacobson is among the cast, along with D'Arcy Carden, Kate Berlant and Chanté Adams subbing for the team from the original film, which included Oscar winner Davis, Rosie O'Donnell, Lori Petty and Madonna.

The snippet doesn't show any dialogue, but gives glimpses into the characters and their relationships.

According to its producers, "'A League of Their Own' evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball ."

Amazon Studios adds, "The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it."

The series debuts Aug. 12 on Amazon Prime.

GMA

GMA

