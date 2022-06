Prospects are dimming for a special session to pass tax cuts and state budget updates as the summer campaign season is starting to take hold. End-of-session deadlock also left a bonding bill for state public works projects high-and-dry, including the city of Austin, which was seeking $20 million in bond funding toward completion of its $80+ million wastewater treatment facility renovation and expansion project. Austin City Administrator Craig Clark spoke with KAUS News and stated that because a bonding bill has not been passed, the city’s utility customers will have to absorb more of the financial burden for the work to be done..

