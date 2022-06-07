Eat like a ‘Golden Girl’ at Beverly Hills pop-up diner

A new “Golden Girls”-themed pop-up is bringing the culinary world of Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia to life, and yes, there will be cheesecake.

The Golden Girls Kitchen will hit Beverly Hills in July. The officially-licensed homage will be fully immersive and is the brainchild of Derek Berry, who also brought “Saved by the Bell” and “Beverly Hills 90210”-themed pop-ups to the masses, according to Deadline .

“It will bow as a fast-casual restaurant with an emphasis on desserts,” Deadline reported.

Tickets will be sold exclusively via Bucket Listers and are expected to go on sale soon.

Along with cheesecake , Bucket Listers says the menu will include items such as Sophia’s Famous Lasagna (meat or vegan), The Dorothy: A Miami Style Sandwich, Blanche’s Georgia Style Cookies, and Rose on Rosé.

Tickets are $50 each and come with a reserved seat, a guaranteed window of time to dine, and a choice of an entree, reports Deadline. To no surprise, cheesecake is also included.

