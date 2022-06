The American Albanian Open Hand Association (AAOHA) held a celebration on May 14 on the occasion of the nonprofit’s 8th anniversary to honor the various volunteers who give up their free time to support the association’s ongoing work in the community. AAOHA president and founder, Aleksander Nilaj, invited all volunteers who had worked with him for the last 8 years to the event, held at 2134 Barnes Avenue in the Pelham Parkway section of The Bronx, where over 20 volunteers were recognized and honored on the night.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO