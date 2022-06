The small cracker cattle and horses described in the book A Land Remembered are real. Some live on the PK Ranch in the Withlacoochee State Forest. The ranch is run by the Florida Forest Service and is one of few herds of these cattle. There are herds near Tallahassee, Paynes Prairie, Kissimmee, and Hernando. Outside of Florida, they are found in Alabama and Western Georgia but are called Pineywoods cattle. In South America, they are called Criollo cattle.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO