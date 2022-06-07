ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Padilla discusses California’s primary election

By Inside California Politics
 2 days ago

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, D-California, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the upcoming primary election.

Padilla states his case for voters to vote for him in both the special election for his seat as well as the election for a full 6-year term.

Padilla also talks about the task ahead for Democrats in the midterm elections, and his thoughts on a hypothetical run for President by governor Gavin Newsom.

