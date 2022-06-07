GOP candidate for governor Brian Dahle discusses campaign, goals for California

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – California Senator Brian Dahle, R-Bieber, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo outside the State Capitol in Sacramento to discuss his run for governor.

Dahle talks about his chances to finish in one of the top two positions in the June primary election, what differentiates from Governor Gavin Newsom, and why he is committed to California.

