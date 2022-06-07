ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

‘38 At The Garden’ Short On Trailblazing NBA Player Jeremy Lin Gets New Trailer – Update

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

UPDATED, 11:37 a.m.: Filmmakers Travon Free and Samir Hernandez of Two Distant Strangers fame have unveiled a new trailer for 38 at the Garden , a documentary project examining the cultural impact of NBA trailblazer Jeremy Lin and the cultural phenomenon known as “ Linsanity ” that surrounded him during his 2011-12 season with the New York Knicks.

Watch the trailer above. Read more about the short below.

PREVIOUS, APRIL 19: Travon Free and Samir Hernandez, the writer-director and EP behind last year’s Best Live-Action Short Oscar winner Two Distant Strangers , today unveiled 38 at the Garden , a new documentary project examining the cultural impact of NBA trailblazer Jeremy Lin and the cultural phenomenon known as “Linsanity” that surrounded him during his 2011-12 season with the New York Knicks.

The short from director Frank Chi revisits the athlete’s unlikely story 10 years down the line, in a hostile time for Asian Americans, examining how it both gave hope and shattered stereotypes on sports’ biggest stage. It will debut within the Keeping It Real section of the Tribeca Film Festival’s Shorts Program at BMCC Tribeca Arts Center on June 12.

38 at the Garden is the first production Hernandez’s GTG Entertainment and Free’s Mr. Farenheit banner. Chi, Free and Hernandez produced the pic featuring interviews with Lin and fellow pro basketball players Tyson Chandler and Iman Shumpert, journalists including Lisa Ling and Pablo Torre, and the comedians Hasan Minhaj, Jenny Yang and Ronnie Chieng.

“On February 10, 2012, in the middle of a miraculous two week stretch of basketball, the whole world watched as an undrafted point guard from Harvard University broke cultural barriers, played the game at the most elite level, and inspired fans and nonfans alike,” said Hernandez. “38 AT THE GARDEN tells the story of Jeremy’s ascent from anonymity to global superstardom and the cultural significance that he had and it continues to have for both Asian Americans and Asians globally.”

“Making this film has been such a joy for me because Jeremy’s ‘Linsanity’ run is hands-down my favorite memory as an Asian American. To revisit that run today – during the worst time to be Asian American in recent memory – is much more important than a 10-year anniversary,” said Chi. “I hope 38 AT THE GARDEN can remind us of what we can achieve at the highest level despite what everyone else thinks is impossible. I hope it can also answer questions about why anti-Asian violence and stereotypes exist and humanize the Asian American experience for everyone who takes the time to watch.”

“People like myself and and Frank are hyper aware of moments in our lives that feel impossible. For many Black Americans it was the election of Barack Obama and for many Asian Americans it was watching Jeremy Lin’s take no prisoners assault on every opponent he faced at the most pivotal time in his NBA career,” said Free. “So when we realized we were coming up on ten years since Linsanity, along with the tumultuous landscape Asian Americans find themselves navigating today, it was a no-brainer for us to tell this story now.”

“I’m really humbled that my story and journey has resonated and touched so many,” added Lin. “Throughout that period of time in my life and since, there has always been an underlying narrative about race, and my hope is that this documentary challenges Asian American stereotypes and can serve as a continued source of pride and inspiration, especially during an unprecedented rise of Asian-American hate and injustice.”

Lin is a Taiwanese-American point guard who also played for NBA teams including the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Charlotte Hornets, the Brooklyn Nets, the Atlanta Hawks and the Toronto Raptors before signing with the Chinese Basketball Association’s Beijing Ducks in 2019. The All-Star athlete was the first American of Chinese or Taiwanese descent to play in the NBA, the first to win an NBA championship (with the Raptors in 2019), and one of the few Asian Americans to have ever played in the league.

Check out the trailer for 38 at the Garden above.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Friday Ratings: NBA Finals Top The Night, But There’s An Asterisk Attached To Its Win

Click here to read the full article. The National Basketball Assn. topped Friday’s ratings by a healthy margin, the game coming in with a 2.3 and 7.95 million viewers in the early results. Those numbers may go up when finalized. In the Friday game, the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics to tie the best-of-seven series at 2-2. It’s now down to the best 2 out of 3 in what’s sure to be a drama-filled slate of games. Also doing well for ABC on Friday was the pre-game Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which came in with an early 1.1 and 5.54 million...
NBA
Deadline

UK Drama School Apologizes To ‘I May Destroy You’ Creator Michaela Coel & Star Paapa Essiedu For “Appalling & Unacceptable” Racism

Click here to read the full article. One of the UK’s leading drama schools has apologized to I May Destroy You creator Michaela Coel and star Paapa Essiedu for “appalling and unacceptable racist comments” 10 years ago. Essiedu told The Guardian he experienced a “real ‘time stops moment'” when a teacher at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama taking part in an improvization shouted “‘Hey you, N-word, what have you got behind you?’” The pair were acting a scene in which a prison officer looks for drugs among prisoners. Essiedu said the incident was so horrifying that neither he nor Coel,...
NFL
Deadline

How to Watch The 75th Annual Tony Awards This Sunday On TV, Streaming & On Demand

Click here to read the full article. Emmy Award-winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will co-host The Tony Awards: Act One at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, an hour of exclusive content streaming live only on Paramount+ beginning 60 minutes prior to the live broadcast of the Tony Awards ceremony on CBS. Criss and Hough will kick off the evening celebrating the 2022 Tony Awards, bestowing multiple honors and introducing special performances throughout Act One. Immediately following, Academy Award winner and Tony-nominee Ariana DeBose will host The 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing live coast-to-coast from Radio City Music Hall in New...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Ling
Person
Tyson Chandler
Person
Omari Hardwick
Person
Iman Shumpert
Person
Jeremy Lin
Deadline

Dana Walden’s Ascension Raises Old Question: Will Disney Ever Have A Female CEO?

Click here to read the full article. In 2004, Disney’s cable networks executive Anne Sweeney was named co-chair, Disney Media Networks, and president, Disney/ABC Television Group. The promotion, announced by then-Disney CEO Bob Iger, to whom Sweeney reported, set off a decade-long reign of Sweeney as one of the most powerful women in entertainment, with a vast TV portfolio encompassing a broadcast network and cable networks, Disney’s TV studio and news. When Iger announced that he planned to step down in 2016 (he ultimately did not leave and ended up postponing his retirement four times since 2013), Sweeney had to be...
NFL
Deadline

Justin Bieber Reveals Illness Causing Facial Paralysis Is Behind Recent Tour Postponement

Click here to read the full article. “For those who are frustrated by my cancelations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them,” said Justin Bieber in an Instagram video post today. “There’s full paralysis on this side of my face.” On Tuesday, Bieber announced that he was postponing the next few shows of his 130-date Justice World Tour due a “non-Covid related illness.” His next few stops were to include Toronto, Washington, D.C. and Madison Square Garden. The next shows still listed on his official tour web site are the MSG appearances Monday and Tuesday. This...
WASHINGTON, DC
Deadline

Leah Remini Joins ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Judges Panel, Replaces Matthew Morrison

Click here to read the full article. If you can trip the light fantastic, Leah Remini may have some honest feedback for you. The actress/producer is joined the judging panel of Fox’s So You Think Can Dance alongside Stephen “tWitch” Boss and JoJo Siwa. Remini make her debut on the milestone 300th episode that airs Wednesday, June 15. Remini is taking over for Matthew Morrison, who was let go earlier this month. At the time, Morrison said his departure was due to failing to adhere to “competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly.” “I am thrilled to join So You...
NFL
Deadline

Tony Awards: Who Will Win, Who Should Win & Possible Surprises – Deadline Tony Watch

Click here to read the full article. For a Broadway season that will go down in the record books for its abbreviated 42-week length, Covid cancelations and stark decline in attendance attributable at least in part to New York City’s pandemic-era dearth of tourists, the 2021-22 theatrical season was surprisingly healthy in one very significant way: As this year’s Tony Awards nomination roster makes clear, Broadway venues were well-stocked with the talent and quality that can make trophy-voting an endless cycle of on-the-other-hand second guessing and nitpicking. In a Broadway season that made noticeable (if never enough) strides in presenting new...
PERFORMING ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Americans#Filmmakers Travon Free#The New York Knicks#Best Live Action#Bmcc Tribeca Arts Center
Deadline

Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina & More Join Ben Affleck’s Nike Drama

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck’s untitled Nike drama for Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures has assembled a stellar cast, with Jason Bateman (Ozark), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Chris Tucker (Rush Hour franchise), Marlon Wayans (Respect) and Chris Messina (Sharp Objects) signing on for roles, along with Matthew Maher (Our Flag Means Death), Tom Papa (Behind the Candelabra) and Julius Tennon (The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar). Director Affleck alsi is starring in the pic, which started production Monday in Los Angeles, alongside his fellow Good Will Hunting star, Oscar winner Matt Damon. Matt Damon & Ben...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’: Wendy Moniz & Mo Brings Plenty Upped To Series Regulars, Josh Lucas Leads New & Returning Recurring Cast For Season 5

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Network’s mega hit Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner, continues to firm up its cast for the upcoming fifth season. Josh Lucas, who has been teasing a potential return, will be back on the show for the first time since 2019 as Young John Dutton, along with fellow recurring cast members Kylie Rogers (Young Beth Dutton) and Kyle Red Silverstein (Young Rip Wheeler), who both last appeared in 2020; as well as Jacki Weaver (Caroline Warner), who was introduced this year. They will be joined by new recurring players Kai Caster (American Horror...
NFL
Deadline

Cooper Noriega Dies: Popular TikTok Creator And Model Was 19

Click here to read the full article. Cooper Noriega, a popular TikTok creator who had more than 1.7 million followers on that app, died on Thursday, in Burbank, Calif. He was 19 and his demise drew an outpouring of grief across social media. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office said Noriega was found dead on the 500 block of North First Street in Burbank, California. An exact cause of death is still under investigation. Noriega joined TikTok in spring 2019, quickly building a following for his comedy skits, lip-syncing videos and chats. He later added a YouTube channel and had more than...
BURBANK, CA
Deadline

Matt James, ABC’s First Black Bachelor, Says Producers Missed A Chance To Address Race Issues: “Everyone Was Afraid And Sitting On Their Hands”

Click here to read the full article. Matt James, who made history last year as the first Black (male) lead on one of TV’s biggest shows, The Bachelor, has had over a year to reflect on the experience and now says he sees the full scope of the opportunity lost. Given the landmark nature of his role, James says he expected the show’s producers would use the conversations around race and other matters he was having with the contestants and then-host Chris Harrison to illuminate the issues the country was facing in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
NFL
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
Deadline

Former Fox News Political Editor Chris Stirewalt To Testify Before January 6th Committee

Click here to read the full article. Chris Stirewalt, the Fox News political editor let go from the network in January 2021 said that he has been called to testify before the January 6th Committee and will do so on Monday. “I have been called to testify before this committee, and I will do so on Monday,” Stirewalt said on NewsNation, where he serves as political editor. He told anchor Adrienne Bankert that he was “not in a position now to tell you what my testimony will be about,” but said that he wanted to make a full disclosure. The committee already has...
NFL
Deadline

‘Charmed’ Enters Multiverse In Series Finale With Nod To Original Series

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: The story includes a detail about the series finale of Charmed: It’s goodbye to all that for Charmed, which ended its four-season run on The CW tonight with a final scene that’s sure to stir longtime fans of the original series and its reboot. The current cast of Charmed  — Mel, Maggie, and Kaela — discovered a mysterious door emblazoned with their signature triquetra, TVLine reports. So naturally, they have to find out what’s on the other side. What they find is  Halliwell Manor. the home where Prue, Piper, Phoebe and Paige stirred things up...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Duke Nukem’ Film Produced By ‘Cobra Kai’ Creators In Works At Legendary Entertainment

Click here to read the full article. Legendary Entertainment is developing a Duke Nukem film after acquiring rights to the video game franchise from Gearbox, Deadline can confirm. Legendary will produce the feature along with Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg for Counterbalance Entertainment and Marla Studio’s Jean Julien Baronnet. Launched with a self-titled debut in 1991, Duke Nukem centers on an L.A.-based action hero of the same name, who looks to fend off an alien invasion. The franchise has set the bar for first-person shooter titles with its groundbreaking design and technical achievements, has generated more than $1 billion in revenue,...
NFL
Deadline

Will Everybody Love Raymond’s Tribeca Fest Directing Debut ‘Somewhere In Queens,’ And Why Is Ray Romano So Worried About It?

Click here to read the full article. Ray Romano tonight makes his directorial debut with the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Somewhere In Queens. While this affable guy made a fortune starring in one of the biggest sitcoms of all time, then headlined the animated franchise Ice Age and went on to become the rare sitcom star to succeed as a dramatic actor in films including Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Romano doesn’t try to hide the nervousness he feels before tonight’s 8 PM premiere at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center. Or the almost paralyzing anxiety he felt at the prospect...
QUEENS, NY
Deadline

Bipartisan Senate Group Reaches Agreement On Framework For New Gun Safety Measures; Plan Falls Short Of Outright Ban On Assault Weapons For Those Under 21

Click here to read the full article. A bipartisan group of senators have reach an agreement on a framework for a series of new gun safety measures on Sunday, but they fall short of banning the purchase of assault weapons for those under 21. Specifically, the agreement would expand background checks for those under 21 who purchase guns; grants for states to implement “red flag” laws, which allows law enforcement to temporarily take away guns who pose a danger to themselves or others; an expansion of mental health programs; improving the background check system overall, with a focus on preventing domestic...
NFL
Deadline

‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Greenlighted By Netflix; Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Teases Returning & New Characters

Click here to read the full article. It’s official: Netflix has renewed its biggest series, Squid Game, for a second season. The follow-up had been in development, and Netflix brass — as well as the series’ writer, director and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk and main cast — had teased a return of the show following the runaway success of the initial installment. Season 2 has now received a green light. In a letter for fans, Cheol-su confirmed the new chapter and revealed who might be back for it and what new character will join the show. Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or...
TV SERIES
Deadline

“A Dinosaur”: ‘Doctor Who’ Star Christopher Eccleston Calls White, Middle-Aged Actors “Industry Pariahs”

Click here to read the full article. British actor Christopher Eccleston believes that white, middle-class, male, straight actors like him are “the new pariahs of the industry.” The 58-year-old former star of Doctor Who and many other British TV shows over a 30-year career told Times Radio, “Quite rightly I’m a dinosaur now. I’m white, I’m middle-aged, I’m male, and I’m straight. We are all seen through the lens of Harvey Weinstein et al. And I can feel that the opportunities are shrinking, as they should do. “I’ve lived off the fat of the land for 30 years of my career, but...
NFL
Deadline

Rosanna Arquette, Frank Grillo, Dennis Haysbert Among 5 Cast In Jason Woliner’s Peacock Series

Click here to read the full article. Rosanna Arquette, Melinda McGraw, Frank Grillo, Dennis Haysbert and Dee Wallace are the first to be cast in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm director Jason Woliner’s Peacock series, from The Disaster Artists producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and Caviar. There are few details about the series, which Peacock describes as a “mind-bending project” in the style of Woliner’s work on Borat Subsequent Moviefilm that “mixes fact and fiction to tell a bizarre and incredible tale.” Woliner, who has directed episodes of The Last Man on Earth and Nathan for You, apparently has been shooting for more...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

91K+
Followers
30K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy