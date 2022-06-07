ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward Commissioners decide not to put election for mayor on November ballot

By CBS Miami Team
 5 days ago

FORT LAUDERDALE - On Tuesday, Broward Commissioners decided not to vote on putting a countywide elected mayor on the November ballot.

The proposals came from Commissioners Tim Ryan and ⁦Jared Moskowitz⁩.

Both proposals were withdrawn, but could come back on agenda next week or at later date.

