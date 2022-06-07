ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What you need to do to vote in Utah's primary elections

By Ben Winslow
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 5 days ago
Ballots are going out this week for Utah's upcoming primary elections on June 28.

Mail-in ballots are being sent to registered Republicans and Democrats for their respective primaries. Because the Republican primary election is closed, you must be a registered Republican to participate. The deadline to affiliate with the GOP is June 17, the state elections office said. You can vote in the Republican primary on Election Day by affiliating in person. However, the ballot would be provisional.

The Democratic primary is open, but unaffiliated voters (those who belong to no political party) must specifically request a ballot from their county clerk.

"The Democratic party has an open primary, so anyone can vote in it, even a Republican," said Shelly Jackson, the deputy elections director for the Utah Lt. Governor's Office. "But you can only vote in one or the other. You couldn’t, as a Republican, vote in the Republican primary and then ask for a Democratic ballot."

For more information and to register to vote, visit vote.utah.gov .

Redistricting has also shifted boundaries, so voters may find themselves in a new district. To find out where your district is, check here:

House district map

Senate district map

School board boundaries map

Congressional district map

IN THIS ARTICLE
