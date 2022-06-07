Travis Scott to make first festival appearance since Astroworld tragedy this summer

Travis Scott will make his first festival appearance since the Astroworld tragedy this summer.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the “Sicko Mode” rapper would be headlining hip-hop festival Day N Vegas in Las Vegas in September.

Scott has been given the headline spot on Sunday 4 September, where he will play on the same day as Pusha T and Baby Keem.

It marks the first time that Scott will have performed at a festival since the Astroworld event in Houston.

During the event, 10 people aged between nine and 27 years old died as a result of injuries after a fatal surge in the crowd.

It was later reported that hundreds of lawsuits related to the Astroworld tragedy, against Scott and Live Nation, would move forward as one case. Some 380 separate filings were combined to represent nearly 2,800 alleged victims.

The suits allege that Astroworld was negligently planned and staged and that the crowd surge during Scott’s performance was preventable.

All the defendants, including Scott, have denied the allegations against them. The rapper has also consistently denied knowing how dangerous the situation was during his performance

Scott has been making a slow comeback since the tragedy, performing his first public live show since last month. He also performed at the Billboard Music Awards.

In May, a new legal filing alleged that 4,921 people suffered injuries at the festival .