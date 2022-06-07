ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Javid likens NHS to defunct video store Blockbuster in ‘the age of Netflix’

By Amy Gibbons
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wc4mG_0g3MvQG000

The Health Secretary has likened the NHS to a now-defunct video rental store in a world dominated by streaming services, saying the country has a “Blockbuster healthcare system in the age of Netflix”.

Downing Street said Sajid Javid told a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that it is “no longer simply an option to stick to the status quo”, and the Government had set the NHS a target of “dramatically improving productivity” to save £4.5 billion per year.

But the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said there was no new money to cover the reforms, beyond what had already been set out by Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The Health and Social Care Secretary updated Cabinet on the scale of the challenge post-pandemic, saying we had the Blockbuster healthcare system in the age of Netflix

PM's official spokesman

He told reporters: “The Health and Social Care Secretary updated Cabinet on the scale of the challenge post-pandemic, saying we had the Blockbuster healthcare system in the age of Netflix . He said it was no longer simply an option to stick to the status quo.

“He said large-scale changes were needed in areas such as the use of technology and data to help frontline workers deliver the high-quality service the public expects.

“He said the Government had set the NHS a target of dramatically improving productivity to save £4.5 billion a year.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zkl2m_0g3MvQG000

Asked what was meant by the Blockbuster and Netflix analogy, the PM’s spokesman said the Health Secretary was making the point that some of the “structures and systems” within the healthcare system were “designed for a different age”.

Mr Javid is of the view that there needs to be “big and bold changes to the NHS and care system so the public can get the level of service they expect”, he said.

But asked if there would be any new funds to cover the cost, the spokesman said: “There is no further investment beyond obviously … the funding envelope already set out by the Chancellor.”

Mr Javid told the Health Select Committee of MPs: “I have talked many times about the importance of modernising the NHS.

“The NHS is absolutely fantastic, we all rely on it, but much of how it’s set up is a still very much 1948, we need to be thinking about 2048 and how we get from here to the needs of the British population when it comes to health in 2048.

“And that means modernisation of structures or systems using digital technology, for example, to make sure it’s still there for us, free at the point of use, world quality health care but a modernised system.”

Addressing Committee chairman, former health secretary Jeremy Hunt, Mr Javid added: “I don’t know whether you are a member of Blockbuster, but at some point you must have given that up and taken up Netflix.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ccrRE_0g3MvQG000

Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting later poured scorn on Mr Javid’s Blockbuster and Netflix comments, claiming ministers talk in “the biggest generalities” without plans to follow through.

Asked about the Health Secretary’s remarks on Tuesday, he told an audience at an event hosted by the Institute for Government think tank: “So what?”

“I think it’s slightly absurd that 12 years into a Government we have Government ministers who talk in the biggest generalities without plans to deliver anything,” he said.

“We have a Government that is not governing and doesn’t have answers. It just has generalities.”

Blockbuster closed its remaining stores in the UK in December 2013, after administrators were unable to find a buyer for the chain.

It had been hit hard by intense competition from supermarkets, as well as the shift from physical rental and sales to online games, music and films.

Downing Street said Boris Johnson told his Cabinet the Government was “rightly investing massive sums into the NHS and social care system” and that “the public will want to see further improvements in the service they receive as a result”.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'The money hasn't gone to me': Tony Blair's son Euan, 38, denies £1.35BN valuation of his Multiverse firm has made him superrich - despite his '£380m' personal stake

Tony Blair's multi-millionaire son Euan Blair today swatted away questions about his personal fortune after his apprenticeship company doubled its value in eight months to nearly £1.4billion. Mr Blair Jr has come a long way since his brush with the law 22 years ago, when he was arrested by...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Scenes in overcrowded A&E ‘not what anyone wants to see’ – Sajid Javid

Patients being told they might have to wait for up to 13 hours to see a doctor in an overcrowded A&E department is “not what anyone wants to see”, the Health Secretary has said.Sajid Javid was played a clip of a nurse speaking to the crowd of people in Harlow A&E, run by Princess Alexandra Hospital Trust in Essex.The nurse was filmed addressing people waiting in the department on Monday evening, saying: “We’ve currently got 170 patients in the department, there are 90 patients waiting to be seen at the moment.“Our current wait time for a doctor is seven and...
HEALTH
BBC

Princess Alexandra Hospital A&E patients warned of 13-hour wait

Patients being told they may have to wait for up to 13 hours to be seen in an emergency department is "not what anyone wants to see", Sajid Javid said. The health secretary was reacting to footage showing a nurse addressing patients at Princess Alexandra Hospital, in Harlow, Essex, on Monday.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Doctors are left stunned after cancer 'disappears' for EVERY patient in drug trial - raising hopes treatment is 'tip of the iceberg' and can be used to help people fighting other forms of the disease

A new colorectal cancer drug has shocked researchers with how effective it is against the highly dangerous disease, after it virtually cured every member of a clinical trial. Dostarlimab, a monoclonal antibody drug that is already approved to treat endometrial cancer in the UK, smashed expectations in a trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
CANCER
Daily Mail

'I can still remember the gasps': Queen left the whole room in shock after delivering a speech in Gaelic at Dublin Castle in 2011, David Cameron recalls, as Edna Kenny claims Prince Philip made 'massive effort' to get visit right

The Queen left the whole room in shock when she delivered a speech in Gaelic during a historic visit to Ireland in 2011, David Cameron has revealed. The former Prime Minster had joined Her Majesty and Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny during a visit to Dublin Castle, which Prince Philip helped her to prepared for 'astutely'.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs#Uk#Cabinet#Blockbuster
The Independent

26-year-old died after Covid jab following out-of-date advice at vaccine hub - OLD

A 26-year-old graduate died from a rare complication of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine after being given out-of-date information about the risk of blood clots, an inquest has heard.Jack Hurn, who was originally from Devon but was living in Redditch, Worcestershire, died in June last year, less than two weeks after receiving the jab in the West Midlands.A week-long inquest at Birmingham Coroner’s Court was told a GP informed Mr Hurn the risk of blood clots on the brain for his age group was one in 250,000, when the latest NHS guidance estimated it to be one in 50,000.The inquest heard...
The Independent

Journalist in UK for 18 years ‘traumatised’ over Home Office delay that stopped her working

A journalist told she had to stop working because of her immigration status, despite having lived in the UK for nearly two decades, has said the ordeal has left her traumatised.Dahaba Ali Hussen, 29, recently got a new job as a political reporter, but was told by her employer that her shifts had been put on hold because the Home Office had not confirmed her right to work.The Dutch-Somali national applied for EU settled status – which all EU nationals were required to obtain after Brexit – in December 2019, and her application was refused four months later. The Home...
U.K.
The Independent

Cancelled flights today - live: Passengers ‘in tears’ as thousands face travel chaos

Thousands of airline passengers are facing fresh disruption as widespread flight cancellations continue - with travel agents inundated with calls from customers worried the chaos will carry on and ruin their summer holidays.The sector is struggling to cope with staff shortages which has seen EasyJet ax at least 35 flights on Tuesday, with Gatwick airport the worst affected. Hungarian carrier Wizz Air scrapped at least seven flights due to serve UK airports.British Airways also cancelled 124 Heathrow flights, although the airline said affected passengers were given advance notice.Diego Garcia Rodriguez, 32, a Spanish national who lives in Brighton, said passengers at Gatwick Airport on Tuesday were left in tears due to last-minute cancellations.Meanwhile, members of the Unite and GMB unions are being balloted in a dispute over pay which could cause chaos at the UK’s busiest airport during the summer holiday period. Read More easyJet grounds another 10 Monday evening flightsExpert Simon Calder answers your questions about travel to Australia and beyond as restrictions ease
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Children with toys carried to safety as migrant crossings hit 10,000

Children clutching teddy bears were seen being carried ashore as the number of migrants who have crossed the Channel to the UK so far this year hit 10,000.A young girl in a woollen hat with a toy tucked into her life jacket, as well as a baby sucking a dummy and holding on to a teddy, were among several children among a large group arriving in Dover, Kent, on Tuesday.Crossings resumed after a three-day hiatus, with the latest arrivals pushing the total for the year to date over 10,000.As it stands, 9,988 people have reached the UK after navigating busy...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Sir Roger Gale would be ‘surprised’ if Boris Johnson still prime minister by end of Autumn

Sir Roger Gale has suggested he will be “surprised” if Boris Johnson is still prime minister by the end of Autumn.He also claimed the rebellion was “much greater” than expected, after Mr Johnson on Monday survived a confidence vote, receiving the support of 211 Conservative MPs (59 per cent).“I will be surprised if this prime minister is still in Downing Street by the end of the Autumn,” Mr Gale said.“There are significant problems down the road.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Boris Johnson no-confidence vote – live: PM survives, but 148 Tory MPs vote against himOnly Boris Johnson would try to carry on after a vote like thisWho could replace Boris Johnson as PM? The latest odds
U.K.
The Independent

Ryanair forces South African passengers to complete quiz in Afrikaans and refuses boarding to those who can’t

Ryanair is forcing South African passport holders to complete a quiz in Afrikaans in order to board flights to the UK, despite the language being used by just 12 per cent of the population.The airline has said that those who will not or are unable to complete it will be refused boarding.The move is to weed out those travelling on fake passports, the low-cost carrier has said.“Due to the high prevalence of fraudulent South African passports, we require passengers travelling to the UK to fill out a simple questionnaire issued in Afrikaans,” said a Ryanair spokesperson. “If they are unable...
WORLD
The Independent

Priti Patel has not met me once in 14 months and cancelled meetings, says ‘frustrated’ borders chief

The government’s borders inspector has spoken out about his “frustration” at not being able to meet home secretary Priti Patel once since his appointment more than 14 months ago.David Neal – appointed the independent chief inspector of borders and immigration last March – told MPs that he was “disappointed” to have had five or six meetings cancelled.“I’ve not met the home secretary yet,” he told the home affairs select committee. “I’ve asked to speak to her on a number of occasions, and pre-arranged meetings have been cancelled on maybe five or six occasions now.”Asked if the apparent snub was different from previous...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

689K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy