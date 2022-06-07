ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Is your hair like mine?' Boy from White House photo to attend U of M

By Alicia Davidson
 5 days ago

A young man captured in an iconic White House photo with then-President Barack Obama is coming to the University of Memphis this fall.

Jacob Philadelphia, who was 5 years old when he was photographed touching Obama’s hair during a White House visit in 2009, plans to major in political science at the U of M.

The university would not comment except to say “it’s a wonderful story” and that the university would work with Philadelphia once he is on campus to see if he is interested in doing interviews.

Philadelphia, now 18, could not be reached about his reasons for choosing the U of M, but he did confirm in a video with Obama, posted on Obama’s Instagram account, that he plans to attend school here.

“My understanding is you’re going to be going to the University of Memphis, huh?” Obama asks Philadelphia.

“That’s the plan,” Philadelphia responds.

Obama then asks Philadelphia what he plans to study, and he tells Obama political science.

“I think the White House visit really inspired you, I hope,” the former president says.

Philadelphia visited the White House in 2009 with his father, Carlton Philadelphia, who was then a staffer for the National Security Council under the Obama administration.

What started as a quick departure photo-op in the Oval Office for the Carlton family turned into one of the Obama administration’s best-known photographic images.

Upon seeing the commander in chief, Jacob asked, “Is your hair like mine?” Obama then bent down and let Philadelphia touch his hair.

The moment was captured by former White House photographer Pete Souza and stands as one of the administration’s most iconic photos. The photo was displayed in the West Wing during Obama’s tenure.

“I was a little shy, and I kind of remember him touching my hair towering over me,” Philadelphia said in the video with Obama, which was intended to congratulate Philadelphia on his high school graduation. “It was a pretty big highlight in my life.”

In the video, Obama talks with Philadelphia about attending high school in Uganda following his father’s posting with the State Department.

Philadelphia said that while attending high school in another country was an altogether different experience, he gained a perspective that attending high school stateside would never have given him.

“It’s kind of difficult, but at the end of the day, we get to see things that a lot of other kids don’t get the chance to,” Philadelphia said. “We get to talk to people, see their ideas of how they want to change the world and how we want to do it our own way.”

Philadelphia said having an African American role model in Obama inspired him to work toward similar aspirations.

“It is very wonderful to see representation in the government,” Philadelphia said. “If I see another Black man at the top, be at that pinnacle, then I want to follow that lead.”

Comments / 4

Memphis, TN
