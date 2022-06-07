ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

US Open to accept Mickelson and all eligible players

By DOUG FERGUSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pfoLD_0g3Muy6n00
1 of 2

Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson are welcome to play the U.S. Open next week under a USGA decision announced Tuesday that puts the open nature of the championship over a player’s decision to play in a Saudi-funded rival league.

Mickelson and Johnson are among a dozen players in the LIV Golf Invitational this week who are exempt for the U.S. Open on June 16-19 at The Country Club outside Boston. Both have said they plan to play the third major of the year.

Among other U.S. Open players who signed up for the new league are Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen and Kevin Na.

“Regarding players who may choose to play in London this week, we simply asked ourselves this question — should a player who had earned his way into the 2022 U.S. Open, via our published field criteria, be pulled out of the field as a result of his decision to play in another event? And we ultimately decided that they should not,” the USGA said.

That the U.S. Open chose not to deny entry was not surprising. The second-oldest championship in golf takes pride in the open nature of its 156-man field. None of the other four majors has criteria in place that forces roughly 50% of the field to go through 36-hole qualifying.

“It’s one of the things that separates our Open from everybody else. And if you don’t believe that, watch what happened yesterday,” Mike Whan, the CEO of the USGA, said in a telephone interview.

He was referring to 36-hole qualifiers for 49 spots that were held in eight American cities and one in Canada. Three others were held previously in Texas, Japan and England.

Criticism of the new league headed by Greg Norman starts with the primary source of funding, the sovereign wealth fund in Saudi Arabia, a country with an abysmal record on human rights, most notably the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

“I realize people have strong points of view and think perhaps there should be some morality clause,” Whan said. “As I said to our team last night, with more than 9,300 entrants for the U.S. Open, if we decide what’s on their sleeve or their bag or what tour they’re playing, what we think is OK and not OK, I’m not sure that circle ever stops.

“We don’t track personal beliefs and who funds them,” he said. “It doesn’t mean we don’t care.”

The USGA said in its statement that who plays next week at Brookline should not suggest the organization supports an alternative tour or the actions and comments of a player.

“Rather, it is simply a response to whether or not the USGA views playing in an alternative event, without the consent of their home tour, an offense that should disqualify them for the US Open.”

Johnson earned a 10-year exemption from his 2016 U.S. Open victory. Mickelson has a five-year exemption from winning the PGA Championship last year. Others, such as Na and Talor Gooch, were among the top 60 in the world.

Johnson and Oosthuizen are among those who have resigned their PGA Tour memberships. Mickelson could face discipline from the tour because it did not authorize releases to play the LIV Golf Invitational. Releases are required under PGA Tour regulations.

If players are suspended by the PGA Tour, it does not affect their standing in the U.S. Open, which is run exclusively by the USGA. Whan said that doesn’t change the relationship it has with the largest tour in the world.

“We value their position as the strongest and most influential tour in the world,” he said. “Look who gets in the U.S. Open. They (PGA Tour players) are the strongest representation and should be. This isn’t about the PGA Tour. We have no illusion how strong they are, and the field criteria reflects that.”

Whether criteria changes for the 2023 U.S. Open and beyond is to be determined. Whan said the U.S. Open exempt criteria is under constant review, and there is no telling what the LIV Golf Invitational series will look like next year or down the road.

“What this thing is now is different than it was four months ago and what it will be eight months from now,” Whan said. “It’s a bit of a moving target. It would be inconsistent of us to decide now what next year’s criteria looks like.”

___

Comments / 1

Related
golfmagic.com

SIX more PGA Tour players expected to join LIV Golf after Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau was officially confirmed as a new LIV Golf player today, and it would appear six more notable PGA Tour names could be joining him. According to multiple reports during the second round of the LIV Golf Invitational London event at Centurion Club today, Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler, Matt Wolff, Pat Perez, Bubba Watson and Jason Kokrak are on the cusp of adding their names to the growing list.
GOLF
The US Sun

What does LIV Golf stand for?

THE PGA has long been the world's standard for golf tournaments. Now, there's a new golf league that could stand to rival the Professional Golfers' Association, and it's getting controversial. What does LIV Golf stand for?. LIV Golf isn't an acronym like most people may be expecting. It is the...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson’s Wife: Amy Mickelson

Phil Mickelson is an American professional golfer and is considered to be one of the most decorated golfers that the sport has ever seen as he has won 45 events including one Open Championship, two PGA Championships, and three Masters titles. He has spent more than 25 years in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking and over 700 weeks in the top 10. He is also a life member of the PGA tour. In 2012, Phil Mickelson has been inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. In this article, however, we will not be talking about the champion golfer. We are here to talk about Phil Mickelson’s wife Amy Mickelson.
CANCER
The Spun

Apparent Photo Of Greg Norman Going Viral This Afternoon

Greg Norman has been dominating the headlines for the last several weeks and it continued on Thursday. Golf reporter Alan Shipnuck texted Norman when he was trying to interview Phil Mickelson and said that he got muscled out of it by a couple of his "goons." Norman then replied back...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals If He's Reached Out To Phil Mickelson

The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
OKLAHOMA STATE
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is arguably the GOAT of golf. Other than holding tens of records on the PGA Tour, Tiger has also won 15 major championships during his legendary career, already earning an induction to the World Golf Hall of Fame. While Woods has rejuvenated his career over the last few years, he has had a supportive partner by his side. dominated the world of golf, he has had a supportive partner by his side. Let’s get to know Tiger Woods’ girlfriend, Erica Herman.
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Jim Nantz Has 1 Word To Describe Players Leaving PGA Tour: Fans React

The PGA Tour had a turbulent week as multiple stars left for LIV Golf. Jim Nantz of CBS Sports gave his thoughts on the multiple departures on Saturday afternoon. The iconic sports commentator thinks decisions made by golfers like Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson is a "betrayal" of the PGA Tour as a whole.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LIV Golf kicks Phil Mickelson's biographer, Alan Shipnuck, out of news conference

Maybe Phil Mickelson has had enough of Alan Shipnuck or Greg Norman wanted to make a point. Either way, one of the strangest days in recent golf history ended at the Centurion Golf Club near London on Thursday evening with Shipnuck, the author of “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar,” being removed from what’s known as the flash interview area at the LIV Golf Invitational Series inaugural event.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
golfmagic.com

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus sued by Nicklaus Companies

18-time major winning legend Jack Nicklaus is being sued by Nicklaus Companies for breach of contract, tortious interference and breach of fiduciary duty. As reported by Sports Illustrated, a complaint was filed by Nicklaus Companies to the Supreme Court against the Golden Bear on May 13. According to the complaint,...
ECONOMY
ClutchPoints

Rickie Fowler’s Net Worth in 2022

Rickie Fowler is an American professional golfer who primarily plays on the PGA Tour. Before turning pro, he was the top-ranked amateur in the world for 36 weeks. At 33 years old, he is considered to be one of the best golfers today. He currently has 9 professional wins under his name. In this article, however, we will be talking about Rickie Fowler’s net worth in 2022.
MURRIETA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Usga#Saudi#The Liv Golf Invitational#The Country Club
Popculture

PGA Tour Suspends 17 Golfers Playing in LIV Golf League

The PGA Tour just made a big move amidst the launch of the LIV Golf league. On Thursday, the PGA Tour announced it has suspended 17 players who previously competed in LIV Golf. Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner announced any player who is participating in LIV Golf now or in the future can't play on the PGA Tour.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf: HV3 wants to keep future "private" after things "got serious"

Harold Varner III admitted the golf world "got a little bit more serious" after finishing up his first round at the RBC Canadian Open but stopped short of declaring his future intentions. Yesterday afternoon LIV Golf dropped a video on social media that featured - quite possibly - some future...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Mickelson, Johnson debut in LIV Golf amid PGA Tour suspensions

For Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and other marquee golfers, life beyond the PGA Tour officially has begun. The inaugural tournament in the LIV Golf Invitational Series got underway Thursday, with suspensions for the 17 PGA Tour members competing in the event handed down shortly after the opening tee shot in the Saudi-backed rival league.
GOLF
ESPN

LIV Golf London Day 1 Results

After months of speculation and controversy, the first day of competition for the brand-new LIV Golf league is in the books, with the LIV Golf Invitational Series teeing off on Thursday in London. Charl Schwartzel and Hennie du Plessis, both from South Africa, lead the field after the first round....
WORLD
AOL Corp

LIV Golf ejects reporter from Phil Mickelson news conference after 1st round

After months of speculation, statements and debate, the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf tour kicked off its first event in London. It took about five hours for yet another controversy to hit. That controversy centered around veteran golf reporter Alan Shipnuck, whose publishing of a quote from LIV Golf star Phil...
GOLF
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

939K+
Followers
455K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy