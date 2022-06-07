ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jeff Goldblum takes one more bite out of 'Jurassic World'

By JAKE COYLE
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4epWhK_0g3MuL7o00
Jeff Goldblum Portrait Session Jeff Goldblum poses for a portrait to promote the film "Jurassic World Dominion" at the Universal Studios Lot in Los Angeles on on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) (Willy Sanjuan)

NEW YORK — (AP) — There is only one person who, in the middle of a massive dystopic dinosaur movie, can utter a line like “That’s bananas” with just the right timing and inflection.

For almost three decades, off and on, Jeff Goldblum has played Dr. Ian Malcolm with particular Goldblumian panache. As the stylish chaos theorist of the “Jurassic Park” and “Jurassic World” films, Goldblum is voice of reason and comedy relief in one, an auger of nature’s unpredictability who can’t help marveling at seeing his theories in action, even if that poses immediate danger to himself.

It's one of the 69-year-old actor's best-known characters. Yet in even big movies like "Jurassic Park" and "Independence Day," Goldblum has such a singular manner and much-imitated tempo that he's never been particularly defined by those roles. It's more that Goldblum, in putting his own idiosyncratic spin on them, marks the characters, rather than the other way around. Life finds a way in "Jurassic Park," and so does Goldblum.

In Colin Trevorrow's "Jurassic World: Dominion, " which opens in theaters Thursday, Goldblum — along with original cast members Laura Dern and Sam Neill — returns to close out the franchise's second trilogy of films in a sprawling adventure set in a near future where dinosaurs have spread across the world, as has ecological imbalance and a plague of giant locusts.

For Goldblum, the son of a doctor and host of the Disney+ series “The World According to Jeff Goldblum,” the subjects and themes of the movie dovetail with some of his own curiosities and interests in how we might, he says, “upgrade our stewardship of the planet.” What does Goldblum, the movies’ resident chaotician, think of our increasingly tumultuous times?

“I don’t know anything about what I’m talking about. But let’s utter the word ‘entropy’ and ‘systems’ and how things break down,” Goldblum says, speaking from London. “Before the butterfly comes out of the chrysalis, the caterpillar has some convulsions, chaotic convulsions. But it’s not death, necessarily. It’s the onset of transformation.”

Satisfied that he’s perhaps arrived at a kernel of truth, Goldblum concludes, “Hey, what about that?”

Chaos and harmony feature prominently in most conversations with Goldblum, an ever-riffing, cosmically attuned raconteur. He tends to speak as if narrating his brain's inner-workings in real time, arriving now and then at ideas worth pausing to savor and existential epiphanies that delight him.

One question, for example, about whether his sons’ names — River Joe and Charlie Ocean — suggest some ecological bent sends Goldblum on a jag about ocean environmental health, fundraising for Oceana, the song “Moon River” (which Goldblum, an accomplished pianist, says his band might soon record), Carly Simon’s “Let the River Run,” the movie “Working Girl,” Mark Harris’ Mike Nichols biography and a white-water rafting trip on the Kern River.

“Water is life, isn’t it?” says Goldblum. “If they ever wanted to drop the Goldblum and just go with River Joe, that sounds evocative to me, that sounds like a good character. Or Charlie Ocean. I like both of those. Nothing wrong with Goldblum, but if they want to change it, fine with me.”

Either through experience (Goldblum’s early films included two with the improvisational Robert Altman, “a dipsy doodle of an artist,” he says) or practice (Goldblum credits acting teacher Sandy Meisner with instilling in him “a continuity of digging”), Goldblum has arrived at his unique cadence and perpetual state of curiosity.

“At the beginning of the day, I remind myself: free association, stream of consciousness, perceptual readiness and then openness,” says Goldblum. “This whole business of acting and music seems to be, if nothing else, an invitation toward opening up. Opening yourself up in both directions. Not only to what’s around you in reception but then in your giving back, reacting and offering something.”

After co-starring in “Jurassic Park” and its 1997 sequel, “The Lost World,” Goldblum returned to Ian Malcolm in 2018's “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" during which his character testifies to the U.S. Congress. Malcolm recommends letting the exploding volcano determine the fate of the dinosaurs on Isla Nublar. Goldblum relished it.

“I was full of juice,” he says. “I was in this froth of fun, which I sometimes get in.”

Trevorrow, who has co-written the trilogy and directed the first and third installments, first worked with Goldblum on a "Jurassic World" Super Bowl ad for Jeep. Goldblum wasn't what he expected.

“You think that he’s purely improvisational and maybe even a loose canon,” says Trevorrow. “But on this movie, I'd just see him walking out on the garden at the hotel we were staying in going over his lines again and again and coming in and delivering a very precise, considered performance.”

Production on "Jurassic World: Dominion" was halted in 2020 due to the pandemic. When shooting restarted, the studio rented out a hotel in England near Pinewood Studios for cast and crew. Goldblum would sometimes play the piano there with his castmates and Trevorrow — "musicales and hootenanny's of one kind or another," Goldblum says. Dern posted one video of her, Neill and Goldblum singing the Beatles' "Blackbird."

“He’s a beautiful man,” says Trevorrow. “We would have really thoughtful conversations about his perspective on where we’re at. There was a depth to it all, honestly, when it comes to the experience of making the film and going through pandemic together.”

For the “Jurassic World: Dominion” cast and filmmakers, making a movie about nature's resistance to humankind's meddling during the pandemic took on real-world resonance. As in the movie, the world might be ending but Goldblum is still there keeping the spirits up.

"What else can we do?" says Goldblum. “Being a Sandy Meisner devotee, I’m a romantic about the ensemble credo and synergy and, like this movie depicts, what educated, smart and deeply caring people can do — even a few of them — together at a crucial moment. They can even sometimes defeat the forces of ignorance, corruption and greed, and keep the homo sapiens ball moving along a little more. Maybe.”

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

All grown up! Ariana Richards, 42, who was 13 when she starred in 1993's Jurassic Park, is glamorous at Jurassic World: Dominion premiere... after quitting Hollywood in 2013 to become a painter

She played the curious and computer savvy child Lex in the 1993 movie Jurassic Park, which was the first flick from the famed film franchise. And on Monday evening Ariana Richards proved she is all grown up as she appeared on the carpet at the Jurassic World: Dominion premiere at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood that also saw Laura Dern, Chris Pratt and Jeff Goldblum attend.
MOVIES
The Independent

Jeff Goldblum recalls eating popcorn with Princess Diana at Jurassic Park screening: ‘She was a spectacular lady’

Jeff Goldblum has recalled the time he ate popcorn with Princess Diana at a screening of Jurassic Park.The actor said that the Princess of Wales had been a “spectacular lady” when they were sat next to one other at an early showing of the 1993 film. Goldblum relayed the story at the global premiere of the forthcoming Jurassic World: Dominion on Monday (6 June) in Los Angeles.Recalling the premiere of the original Nineties film, he told Entertainment Tonight: “I’m remembering London.“We showed it to – speaking of the Jubilee, the Platinum Jubilee – we showed it to Princess Diana...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Star Sam Neill Just Now Learned the Tragic Fate of ‘Jurassic Park’ Brachiosaurus

One of the many defining images of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park involves Sam Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant and Laura Dern’s Dr. Ellie Sattler gazing in awe at the sight of a Brachiosaurus. While Spielberg directed Neill to turn Dern’s head in the direction of the massive dinosaur, he still gave his two stars plenty of free rein as they performed that unforgettable reaction sequence. In fact, when Dr. Grant eventually gets lightheaded and weak in the knees, that was a suggestion that Neill himself made on the day. In 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the fifth installment in the Jurassic franchise,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Dern
Person
Sam Neill
Person
Robert Altman
Person
Carly Simon
Person
Colin Trevorrow
Person
Jeff Goldblum
ComicBook

Jurassic World: Dominion Director Teases Chris Pratt's Emotional Final Scene With Blue

The final film in the Jurassic World trilogy, Jurassic World Dominion, is headed to theaters this week and while the film is expected to deliver a lot of action and some eagerly anticipated moments — particularly the return of Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum all reprising their roles from Jurassic Park — the film will also have some emotional moments as well. Among those emotional moments, according to Colin Trevorrow, is Chris Pratt's emotional final scene with his velociraptor, Blue.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’: Colin Trevorrow Knew Sequel Had to Honor Laura Dern with ‘Ellie Sattler’s Story’

Click here to read the full article. The sprawling “Jurassic Park” film franchise never flinched at bringing back the beloved legacy characters that made Steven Spielberg’s 1993 smash hit such an unexpectedly human story (in addition, of course, to all those damn dinosaurs). Jeff Goldblum and Richard Attenborough notably returned for “The Lost World” in 1997, while Sam Neill was back on the case in 2001’s “Jurassic Park III” (with a quick appearance from Laura Dern). And while the “Jurassic World” series spent nearly two entire films — save for one key Goldblum cameo at the end of “Jurassic World:...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jurassic Park#Jurassic World#Film Star#Goldblumian#Th
ComicBook

Jurassic World Dominion is Already Breaking Box Office Records

Jurassic World Dominion is finally hitting theatres in the U.S. next week, and the new film is expected to have great success at the box office. Its predecessor, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, earned $1,308,467,944 at the worldwide box office in 2018, making it the 16th-highest grossing movie of all time. Before that, Jurassic World made $1,017,673,342 at the worldwide box office to become the 9th-highest. Now, Dominion is already starting to break some records of its own. According to Deadline, Jurassic World Dominion had an extremely successful preview night in Mexico.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

Jeff Goldblum on the Future of the ‘Jurassic World’ Franchise

Jeff Goldblum enjoyed a date night with his wife Emilie Livingston at the L.A. premiere of “Jurassic World: Dominion.”. While the movie is the final film in the current series, Jeff told "Extra's" Rachel Lindsay that there could be “more dinos to come”!. Goldblum felt it was...
MOVIES
Joe Mertens

The First Reviews For Jurassic World: Dominion Are In

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from RottenTomatoes and is for educational purposes. The long-awaited finale to the Jurassic Park franchise is finally here. At least, internationally. The United States will have to wait a couple more days to see the film, but the first reviews are already out.
IndieWire

Even Julie Andrews Still Doesn’t Know What Her ‘Aquaman’ Character Was

Click here to read the full article. First, there was Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” MCU amnesia. Now, DC has Julie Andrews treading water over her “Aquaman” character. The Oscar winner lent her voice to an underwater sea creature that speaks telepathically with the titular superhero, played by Jason Momoa, in the 2018 film directed by James Wan. The “Mary Poppins” star was an immediate scene-stealer, if only she knew what scene that was. “Apart from ‘Despicable Me’ and ‘Bridgerton,’ and, umm … [laughs] I’m not going to mention ‘Aquaman,’ where I play some kind of a sea serpent or something,” Andrews told...
MOVIES
Collider

'First Kill': Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Trends and culture seem to be positioned on a pendulum, where style, music, and art from certain eras see a reemergence. Movies like Pixar’s Turning Red highlight this newfound interest in a period of time that for many millennials is laced with nostalgia: the aughts. One trend that has resurfaced could have some bite to it. The aughts vampire craze, spurred by the popularity of the Twilight franchise, could be seeing a revival. Love them or hate them, vampire dramas have a cult following, especially teen vampire dramas. Netflix’s First Kill is in the legacy of aughts vampire classics like 2005’s novel series turned film blockbuster Twilight or 90s novel series turned late-aughts television show via The CW's Vampire Diaries but approached with a next-generation spin.
TV & VIDEOS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
72K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy