State College School District votes in favor of property tax hike
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Area School District Board of Directors has approved the final 2022-2023 budget and it will include a property tax increase.
The board approved the budget during their meeting on Monday, June 6, and said it includes a 3.4 percent increase in property taxes.
With the budgeted increase, the district will have a 47.6544 millage rate ($4.76544 per $100 of
assessed value) for the next school year. This follows two years without any tax rate changes.
The average taxpayer will see a $128 tax increase — offset by a $28 homestead exclusion
increase — and pay $3,323.
SCSD Board of Directors Recap 6.6.22 by William Shannon on Scribd
Overall, the budget calls for $177,037,552 of expected revenue — $8,015,771 more than in the
2021-2022 budget. Expenditures are said to amount to $180,273,275, an 8 percent increase from the 2021-2022 budget.
State College School District isn’t the only school district to be milling over a property tax increase. Altoona Area School District currently has an increase of up to 4.9% on the table that is yet to be voted on.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.
Comments / 0