State College School District votes in favor of property tax hike

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Area School District Board of Directors has approved the final 2022-2023 budget and it will include a property tax increase.

The board approved the budget during their meeting on Monday, June 6, and said it includes a 3.4 percent increase in property taxes.

With the budgeted increase, the district will have a 47.6544 millage rate ($4.76544 per $100 of

assessed value) for the next school year. This follows two years without any tax rate changes.

The average taxpayer will see a $128 tax increase — offset by a $28 homestead exclusion

increase — and pay $3,323.

SCSD Board of Directors Recap 6.6.22 by William Shannon on Scribd

Overall, the budget calls for $177,037,552 of expected revenue — $8,015,771 more than in the

2021-2022 budget. Expenditures are said to amount to $180,273,275, an 8 percent increase from the 2021-2022 budget.

State College School District isn’t the only school district to be milling over a property tax increase. Altoona Area School District currently has an increase of up to 4.9% on the table that is yet to be voted on.

