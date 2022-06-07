ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Delivery worker held up in brazen gunpoint robbery in NYC

By Internewscast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA shocking new video shows the brazen gunpoint robbery of a delivery worker in broad daylight in Manhattan on Monday. The incident unfolded around 1:30 p.m....

Comments / 2

Sonny Beringer
3d ago

Just once I want to read an article that reads "After the attack the predator was beaten to death by an angry mob", Police department states "They have no suspects and no arrests were made"...

Dr Van Nostrand
4d ago

why go to work and earn a salary to buy stuff you want and need, like a civilized human being when you can rob someone, cause personal harm to them or even kill them instead

Brooklyn subway surfers’ stunt caught on camera

A group of cocky subway surfers were filmed running on top of the cars of the Brooklyn-bound J-train on the Williamsburg Bridge. At least eight people pulled the perilous exploit Friday as the train entered into Williamsburg from Manhattan’s Lower East Side and approached the Marcy Avenue station, footage posted online showed.
BROOKLYN, NY
Three teens shot and wounded at Brooklyn backyard party

Three teens were shot and wounded when a band of party crashers forced their way into a late-night backyard shindig in Brooklyn, cops said Sunday. The victims were partying on Essex St. near Atlantic Ave. in East New York when five men stormed their party about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police said. One of the interlopers was brandishing a gun, cops said. He shot a 17-year-old boy in the arm and ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Drunk man dies after falling onto NYC subway tracks: cops

An intoxicated man died after he fell onto the tracks and hit his head in a Manhattan subway station Sunday morning, cops said. The 24-year-old apparently lost his balance and tumbled onto the tracks from the J train platform at the Delancey Street-Essex Street Station around 1:50 a.m., according to police.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
NYPD school safety agent charged with breaking into ex-wife’s home: police

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — An NYPD school safety agent was charged overnight with breaking into his ex-wife’s home, police said on Friday. Christopher Nicholson, 30, stole his ex-wife’s keys, broke into her home, stole her cellphone and broke it, according to officials.  Nicholson was charged with burglary, grand larceny, criminal mischief, petit larceny, criminal trespassing […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Man shot while inside car in the Bronx: NYPD

BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot while inside a car in the Bronx on Wednesday, police said. The 22-year-old victim was inside a car as a passenger when he met with the suspect along East Mosholu Parkway South near East 203rd Street at around 2:30 p.m., according to authorities. The suspect […]
BRONX, NY
New photos: Suspect in MTA bus driver stabbing

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDEN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police released on Tuesday night a photo of a man wanted in connection to the stabbing of a bus driver in Brooklyn. The suspect attempted to evade paying for the fare on a bus near Ocean and Flatbush avenues around midnight on Tuesday, according to authorities. The 39-year-old driver […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Robber shoots man in Manhattan, grabs victim’s $8,000 chain

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A robber shot a man in the leg in East Harlem, then ran off with the man’s $8,000 chain on Monday, police said. The 55-year-old victim was unloading a work truck on East 129th Street on Monday afternoon when an armed man walked up and grabbed the victim’s chain, police […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Public Safety
Ex-con with manslaughter conviction arrested for fatal shooting outside Bronx barbershop

An ex-con with a prior manslaughter conviction has been arrested for the shooting death of a 27-year-old man outside a Bronx barbershop, police said Wednesday. Luis Cedres was nabbed Tuesday and charged with murder, manslaughter and gun possession. Cedres, 51, is accused of shooting 27-year-old Kashmere Davis on E. 146th St. near Brook Ave. in Mott Haven about 10:25 p.m. May 14. Davis, struck ...
BRONX, NY
VIDEO: 2 men wanted for Brooklyn homicide of 61-year-old man

Police are asking for help in identifying two men wanted for a homicide in Brooklyn. Police released video showing two men approaching the victim, 61-year-old Victor Vega, in May. One of the suspects suddenly punched Vega in the face and caused him to fall backwards onto the ground near an SUV.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn man, 70, fatally struck by Jeep driver who blew red light

A 70-year-old Brooklyn man was fatally struck by a Jeep driver who blew through a red light, police said Wednesday. Deshui Wang was crossing 65th St. at Fourth Ave. in Bay Ridge about 7:15 p.m. June 1 when a 2008 Jeep Liberty plowed into him. Wang was just outside the crosswalk when he was hit, cops said. Medics rushed Wang to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he died about two hours later, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
5 Teens Arrested for String of Burglaries at Long Island Businesses in One Day

Police on Long Island have arrested a group of teenagers allegedly responsible for a series of burglaries at businesses on Tuesday. The teens were arrested after police responded to several reports of glass breaking at commercial buildings in Syosset, Nassau County Police said. Of the dozen burglaries, seven were on Cold Spring Road, which two each were on Berry Hill Road and Jackson Avenue. Another burglary was on Ira Road, police said.
SYOSSET, NY
2-family home in Yonkers falls victim to home invasion

Members of a two-family home in Yonkers are reeling after a home invasion Wednesday. Yonkers police say three or more suspects broke into the two-family home on Crestvale Terrace just before 5 a.m. They tell News 12 that one family was targeted, but the suspects also robbed a second family.
YONKERS, NY

