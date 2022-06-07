Delivery worker held up in brazen gunpoint robbery in NYC

Three teens were shot and wounded when a band of party crashers forced their way into a late-night backyard shindig in Brooklyn, cops said Sunday. The victims were partying on Essex St. near Atlantic Ave. in East New York when five men stormed their party about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police said. One of the interlopers was brandishing a gun, cops said. He shot a 17-year-old boy in the arm and ...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO