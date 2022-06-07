ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Carolyn "Kitten" Perkins

By E.J. Fielding Funeral Home
 2 days ago

Carolyn “Kitten” Perkins passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the age of 82. She was born on May 28, 1940 in New Orleans, LA to Kermit Wilder Perkins and Bertha Baudot Perkins. She is survived by her sister, Joan Marie Perkins; nephew, Billy Esquinance (Betty);...

Henry James Anderson

Henry James Anderson was born February 18, 1934, to the late Theodore and Clarice Anderson. he accepted Christ as his Savior at an early age and was baptized April 4, 1946 in New Orleans, Louisiana by the late Rev. Moore. He was a member of Little Zion Missionary Baptist Church,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Irene Wainwright

Irene “Renie” Wainwright died June 6, 2022, at Touro Infirmary in New Orleans at the age of 69 after a brief, brave battle with cancer. She was born (the first of twins) on July 13, 1952, in Hammond, La., to Ernest Kemmler Wainwright and Jane McMurray Wainwright. She was a graduate of Hammond High School and received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Southeastern Louisiana University. She taught English on the high school level and at SLU, the University of New Orleans and Tulane University, where she also pursued a doctoral degree before enrolling in library school at Louisiana State University. Earning her Master of Library and Information Science degree, she returned to New Orleans to work at the New Orleans Public Library in the City Archives/Special Collections as assistant archivist (1991-2006) and then as head of the Archives until her retirement in 2015. At NOPL, Renie processed numerous collections, assisted a wide range of authors and researchers, and, with her eventual husband Wayne Everard, developed and managed the NOPL website, oversaw microfilming and scanning projects, and worked hard to save the City Archives/Special Collections after Hurricane Katrina devastated the NOPL system. She contributed to her profession by holding positions with and membership in state, regional and national archival and library associations. After retirement, she traveled widely, continued her lifelong love of reading, and, most recently, began beading, producing beautiful jewelry for family and friends.
HAMMOND, LA
Beau Joshua Arceneaux

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation from the Chapel of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, 1190 Hwy 51, Ponchatoula, LA. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. A Prayer Service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Deacon Minos Ponville will officiate.
PONCHATOULA, LA
Steven Ray Bradley

Steven Ray Bradley of Loranger, Louisiana, passed away at Richard Murphy Hospice House on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the age of 68. He was born on February 9, 1954, in Duncan, Oklahoma. Steve enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and he will be missed dearly by his friends and family.
LORANGER, LA
Micheal Anthony Wallace

Micheal Anthony Wallace was born on May 10, 1975, in Chicago, IL to the late Melvin Wallace and Jacqueline Wallace. He departed this life on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Covington, LA. He leaves to cherish his loving memories; his mother, Jacqueline Wallace of Chicago, IL; his son, Trevon Zekel...
CHICAGO, IL
Jackie Leon Mixon

Jackie Leon Mixon of Holden, Louisiana, passed away at Hammond Nursing Home on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the age of 71. He was born on February 23, 1951, in Hammond, Louisiana, the son of the late Joseph Deleio Mixon and Annie Elizabeth Baham Mixon. Jackie is survived by his...
HAMMOND, LA
Linda Susan McAllister

Linda Susan McAllister of Holden, Louisiana, formerly of Ponchatoula, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the age of 73. She was born on Tuesday, May 24, 1949, in Hammond, Louisiana. Linda is survived by her husband of 50 years, Roy McAllister, daughter, Melinda Johnson, son, Odis...
PONCHATOULA, LA
Roosevelt Webber

Roosevelt Webber, 83, resident of Hammond, LA, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022. Services will be held Friday, June 10, 2022, at N.A. James Funeral Home, 1601 W. Thomas St., Hammond, LA. Visitation at 9 a.m., until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Greenlawn Cemetery, Hammond, LA.
HAMMOND, LA
Raymond Joseph Garlepied

Raymond Joseph Garlepied passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Folsom, LA at the age of 91. Raymond is survived by his wife, Denise Montaivi Garlepied and his son, Adam Blakesley. There will be no services.
FOLSOM, LA
Texie Ray Prine Young

Texie was born on February 14th, 1936, and peacefully passed away at her loving nieces home on June 5th, 2022 at the age of 86. Along with being a loving wife of Edwin M. Young, she was a beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Texie was a key figure at the Ponchatoula Country Market for many years and served as a secretary and board member for Sand Hill Cemetery. She enjoyed serving the people in the surrounding communities and will be deeply missed by all that truly knew and loved her.
PONCHATOULA, LA
Sabrina Tracy Smith

Sabrina Tracy Smith born May 29, 1960 in Denver, Colorado. She passed away June 2, 2022 surrounded by family at the age of 62. She was a life long resident of Walker, LA. Sabrina enjoyed fishing, swimming, and most importantly being a grandma to all of her grandchildren. She is survived by her fiance Gary Derouchey and her 2 sons Carlin (Katelyn) Matherne, Brandon (Jennifer) Matherne. 2 Daughters Michelle Matherne and Missy Matherne. Sibling Tamara ( Ronnie) Neal. 12 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and numerous extended family and friend’s. She is proceeded in death by parents P.D. and Maxine Smith and sons Darryl and Morris ” Tokey” Matherne. She was a loyal , reliable friend and a generous person who will be greatly missed.
DENVER, CO
Priscilla Crain Dyson

Priscilla Crain Dyson was born in New Orleans, on September 16, 1950. She departed this life on June 3, 2022, in Covington, LA. She was a faithful church member of Antioch Church of Christ Holiness, where she was a Sunday school teacher and the church recording secretary for many years. Priscilla was also the secretary for the Dyson family reunion. She was a talented seamstress.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Michael Allen Smith

A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at River Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Baker, LA. He was born May 4, 1948 in Poughkeepsie, New York and was 74 years of age. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He is survived by his wife, Judy Smith; daughter, Alison Marie Smith; son, Bryan Allen Smith; 4 grandchildren, Jason Starkey, Jake Starkey, Bryan Smith, Jr., and Gino Smith; 1 brother, Hugh Warren Smith, Jr. Preceded in death by his parents, Hugh Warren Smith, Sr. and Mary Mae Smith. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 10:00AM until religious services at 11:30AM on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Services conducted by Chaplain Tommy Cain. Interment Arcola-Roseland Cemetery, Arcola, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
KENTWOOD, LA
Robert Earl Baker

On Sunday June 5th, 2022, at the age of 61, Robert went to his heavenly home. His lifetime here with us was always and forever will be filled with the laughter and love that he gave to those he knew. He was a jokester, to know him was to love him, to laugh, and never live life in a dull moment. Robert worked for 40 years as a fire sprinkler installer. He was an avid Alabama football fan, loved taking rides in his boat, fishing, hunting, and listening to his favorite Swamp Pop music. Robert was a very stern man, but a teddy bear at heart, who would help anyone in need. He recently discovered a motto that he lived by, " Life's a journey it takes you to unexpected places, but love brings you home."
PONCHATOULA, LA
George Michael Husser

A resident of Husser, LA, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Hood Memorial Hospital in Amite, LA. He was born November 24, 1942 in Independence, LA and was 79 years of age. He retired out of the Local #198 Pipefitters Union and also retired from Johnson Controls where he was well know by many customers for his excellent service. He was currently employed by Stirling Properties. He is survived by his 3 children, Gary Lynn Husser and wife, Michele, Karen Husser Dickens and husband, Joey, and Michael Husser and wife, Christina; wife of 13 years, Loretta Carmona Husser; step-son, Lee Carmona; step-daughter, Victoria Carmona Phebus and husband, William; 16 grandchildren, Erica Husser Casey and husband, David, Matthew L. Husser, Casey Ridgedel and husband, Jacob, Courtney Bolton Vilardo and husband, Tyler, Kristy Bolton, Paul Dickens, Rachael Visoso, Daniel Dickens and wife, Victoria, Jacob Dickens and wife, Alexis, Nathaniel Dickens, Gracie Husser, Lukas Husser, Jocelynn Carmona, Jackson Carmona, Will Phebus, and Collin Floyd; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Virginia Bahm, Mary Roberts, Joyce Seal and husband, Freddie, and Theodore Husser, Jr., numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Theodore B. Husser, Sr. and Mae McDaniel Husser; 3 sisters, Loraine Allen, Lenore Airhart and Lydia Dubrock. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 12:00PM until religious services at 2:00PM on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. Jeremy Ingram. Interment New Sharon Cemetery, Husser, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
HUSSER, LA
Lorraine Talbot Keller

Mrs. Lorraine Talbot Keller, a lifelong resident of the Westbank in Jefferson Parish and current resident of Bogalusa, LA, for the past year, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the age of 84. Mrs. Lorraine was a waitress at Piccadilly Cafeteria for over 20 years. Mrs. Lorraine...
BOGALUSA, LA
Jaimie Alicia Wells

Jaimie, age 35, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. She was a resident of Lafayette, LA. Jaimie was an extremely hard worker, whether it was at her job or on the farm back home she always gave it her all. She was a strong and independent person who loved fixing or building things. From the time she was little she loved to learn as much as she could, just so she could do it by herself. Jaimie would go out of her way to help others, especially her family. She took great pride in doing things to help her family and even strangers in need. Jaimie was a collector of things, be it tools, bags, or funny hats, she had lots of what she loved. She was the definition of perseverance with a truly kind soul. Jaimie was a remarkable woman and one of a kind who will be forever missed.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Hardy Wayne Arnold

Hardy Wayne Arnold passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, at the age of 71. He was born on Thursday, September 21, 1950, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to the late Frances and the late Thomas J. Arnold. He was a resident of Independence, Louisiana. Hardy is survived...
PONCHATOULA, LA
Johnny Penton

And a resident of Franklinton passed away Friday night June 3, 2022. He was born March 28, 1973, in Metairie and was raised in Kenner and Metairie, where he later attended Bonnabel High School. Johnny has been a resident of Washington Parish for the last 30 years. He worked alongside his father for several years, learning service and installation in the A/C and Heating business. More recently, Johnny continued to work for different A/C companies in the area. He enjoyed fishing, riding ATVs and swimming with his family and friends at the river. Johnny also liked to cook out and boil crawfish. He was a good “handyman” and often helped his family or other people in need. He adored his young grandson and all the kids in his extended family.
FRANKLINTON, LA
Brandon Dewitt Readlinger

It is with profound sorrow that the loving family of Brandon Dewitt Readlinger, born September 27, 1979, announces that he passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the age of 42. He lived, worked, and relaxed at his home on the river in Madisonville, Louisiana. Brandon is survived...
MADISONVILLE, LA

