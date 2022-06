While the number of serious offenses in Oshkosh rose by just 3.4% last year, the city recorded a sharp increase in assaults as crimes against persons jumped by almost 34%. Oshkosh Police Chief Dean Smith called the increase in crimes against persons “troubling” and said his department has boosted its presence in the community and taken steps like making more arrests of people with outstanding warrants to get them off the streets.

