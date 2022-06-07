ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kara Swisher to Exit N.Y. Times Next Month for Vox Media

By J. Clara Chan
 5 days ago
Kara Swisher is returning to Vox Media .

The technology writer and commentator will leave The New York Times , where she was a columnist and podcast host, next month as she plans to launch a new podcast with Vox Media. The new series will serve as a companion show to Pivot, the podcast Swisher hosts with Scott Galloway for Vox’s New York magazine.

“Vox Media has been a great creative partner over the course of the last seven years,” Swisher said on Tuesday. “So I am incredibly excited to expand my work with them on a new show that will be essential listening for the current moment, as well as continuing working (and sparring) with Scott on building out the Pivot universe across platforms.”

Swisher first joined the Times in 2018, where she published columns and newsletters for the opinion section about the ins and outs of Silicon Valley. In 2020, working with the Times’ audio team, launched Sway, an interview podcast that has featured guests like Jason Kilar, Elon Musk, Jon Stewart, Samantha Bee and Monica Lewinsky. With her departure for Vox, Sway will release its last episode in late July, while Swisher’s last newsletter for the paper will be published on June 30, according to the Times’ opinion editor Kathleen Kingsbury and audio director Paula Szuchman.

While at the Times, Swisher maintained a business relationship with Vox as she continued to host Pivot and the annual Code Conference. Her ties with Vox also date back to 2015, when she and her co-founder Walt Mossberg sold their site Recode to the media company.

“It’s been a personal joy and honor of mine to know and work with Kara for over two decades,” Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff said. “She’s a force of nature and the best interviewer in journalism. Vox Media couldn’t be more excited to build off the unparalleled success of the Pivot franchise that we’ve built with her and Scott and to expand our partnership with her.”

Bloomberg first reported Swisher’s departure from the Times .

