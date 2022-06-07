ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Florida man bitten by an alligator he mistook for a dog

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c2edl_0g3Ms1cx00

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A Florida man was bitten Tuesday by an alligator that he mistook for a dog.

WTSP says an unidentified 49-year-old man was bitten by an alligator Tuesday morning around 12:30 a.m. Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies were in the area on another call when the man flagged them. He told investigators that he was talking outside a motel overnight when he saw something in the bushes, and thought it was a dog on a long leash.

The alligator got close enough to the man and bit his right leg, according to WFTS. The man told SCSO that he tried to get away and felt “the alligator rip a chunk off his leg.”

WFTS says an SCSO sergeant was able to catch the alligator and an alligator trapper was able to take it away from the area. The alligator was about 7 feet, 1 inch long.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to WTSP.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
fox13news.com

$16,000 reward offered after Manatee County mother goes missing

ONECO, Fla. - A $16,000 reward is being offered for information leading to a missing Manatee County mother. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is currently looking into leads on Stephanie Shenefield, 38, who was last seen in a residential area in the 5300 block of 16th Street East. Jennifer Massrock,...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
County
Sarasota County, FL
State
Florida State
City
North Port, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Sarasota County, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Scso#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox35orlando.com

Florida man attacked by alligator at hotel

A 49-year-old man was wandering around the grounds of a Sarasota County hotel when he thought he saw a dog in some bushes. It turned out the dog was actually an alligator that lunged toward him and bit his leg.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
CBS News

6 members of Haitian Special Olympics team missing, Florida authorities say

Six men from Haiti who were scheduled to attend the Special Olympic USA Games in Orlando, Florida, are missing, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. The men, identified as: Antione Joseph Mithon, 32; Nicholson Fontilus, 20; Peter Mianovich Berlus, 19; Anderson Petit-Frere, 18; Steevenson Jacquet, 24; and Oriol Jean, 18, were last seen in Kissimmee, Florida, around 2:30 p.m. Monday when they turned in the keys to their hotel rooms, the sheriff's office said. The men left their personal belongings behind.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
95K+
Followers
107K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy