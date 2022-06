The WIAA Girls Softball Tournament opened Thursday at Goodman Diamond in Madison. The Kaukauna Ghosts, the top seed in Division 1, defeated FVA rival Oshkosh West 7-1 in the quarterfinals. Kaukauna will take on Superior, a 10-0 winner over Cedarburg in the semifinals Friday night. Sun Prairie defeated Milton 5-0 and Oak Creek got by Hamilton 4-2 in the other quarterfinal bracket.

2 DAYS AGO