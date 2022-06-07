Did A Texas Woman Really Dump Ashes Of Her Boyfriend's Mother Into Lake?

Photo: Getty Images

An incident that occurred two years ago is now going viral on TikTok after a user reenacted the controversial scene.

In 2020, Augustine Gladney of Fort Worth, Texas, reportedly threw the ashes of her boyfriend's mother into a lake after an argument, according to KHOU . Police were told that Gladney and her boyfriend were dating, but weren't on good terms. After the man overheard a conversation between the suspect and her daughter, Gladney admitted to throwing the ashes into Lake Worth.

She was arrested in May of this year — and now, a reenactment of the incident is going viral on TikTok.

The video , which has over 6.2 million views and 540,000 likes, was captioned, "He cheated so i threw his mom ashes in the river. Did she take it too far? 😳😳😳😳😳 smh #relationshipgoals." It shows a woman throwing ashes out of an urn into a body of water.

Comments on the video range from agreeing with what the woman in the video did to questioning her motive and saying she went too far. Other commenters started to question the validity of this video after it was shared on other social media platforms. "This skit is fake but there is a real woman who has done this unfortunately," one user said on Twitter.

