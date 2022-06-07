ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis Seniors Celebrated Last Day Of School With Chaos And Vandalism

By Taylor Linzinmeir
101.3 KDWB
101.3 KDWB
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47P6Zg_0g3MrM7A00
Photo: Getty Images

Students at Southwest High School in Minneapolis marked the seniors' last day by damaging restrooms and throwing trash around the school, according to Bring Me The News .

It all happened last Thursday (June 2) during the school's final celebration of seniors, which involved students "of all grade levels,” according to Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS). The incident “resulted in vandalism, damage to restrooms and thrown [objects] .”

The extent of the damage was not detailed by MPS, but there were posts on the local Nextdoor page from parents. They were told that sinks were broken off the wall, resulting in water gushing into the building, and trash cans were “hurled through the air.”

The school is working to identify the students involved, who will be subject to discipline. Principal Valarie Littles-Butler sent an email to students and parents to announce there would be uexcused absences for all who took part.

On Friday, all hallways were cleared and students were not issued any passes. The school also put an updated safety plan in place for the remainder of the year. While seniors' last day was Thursday, the rest of the students will continue until June 24 due to a three-week delay caused by the educator strike earlier this year.

Comments / 10

Benjie
2d ago

and the democrats want this age group eligible to vote and make world and life changing decisions for the rest of us. These same people who were also walking out of classes in protest of whatever the democrats want(ed) them to.

Reply(1)
2
Joe Q. Public
2d ago

Hmmmmm...Floydians at their best! Watch out World here they come. On to fruitful and productive lives! Nothing is EVER going to change, until things CHANGE! Pathetic...

Reply
2
Related
CBS Minnesota

Some Minneapolis Families Allowing Students To Opt Out Of Extended School Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As schools let out for summer, one of Minnesota’s largest districts still has a couple weeks left. Minneapolis Public Schools extended the school year to make up for lost class time during the educators strike that lasted three weeks. It’s graduation day for seniors at Minneapolis Southwest High School. “I’m really excited to kind of be done with everything,” said senior Bridget Barrett. The school year for Minneapolis students was extended from June 10 to June 24, but Barrett and her senior classmates won’t be finishing the year. “Our school kind of decided we could be done today,” Barrett said. “I’m very...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Chaotic scenes, vandalism at seniors' final day celebration at Southwest High in Minneapolis

There were chaotic scenes at Southwest High School in Minneapolis as students damaged restrooms and threw trash around the school to mark seniors' final day. The scenes unfolded last Thursday at the school in the Fulton neighborhood, with Minneapolis Public Schools saying it happened during the final celebration for seniors, but involved "students of all grade levels."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man Made 80+ Recordings In Minnesota State Fair Bathroom Stalls

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is accused of illegally filming dozens of men inside a Minnesota State Fair bathroom last summer. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office says Kurtis Michael Neu, 33, faces one count of interfering with privacy, and two counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images — both gross misdemeanors. The criminal complaint states that a Ramsey County Sheriff’s deputy was working to determine who had been “drilling holes in toilet stall partitions in the Kidway bathroom.” Another deputy had discovered a hole had been drilled in a men’s bathroom stall as well in the Agriculture Horticulture Building. Kurtis...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
106.9 KROC

After Renting for 20 Years, Minnesota Woman Almost Kicked Out of Home

Many people across Minnesota are struggling with renting right now, whether it's because they're renting because can't afford to buy a house or because they may get kicked out of their current rental. Unfortunately, the latter happened to a Minneapolis woman named Linda Taylor. She had been renting the same home for 20 years and was suddenly being kicked out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
swnewsmedia.com

Chaska students asked not to decorate grad caps

Chaska High School sent out an email on April 11 telling seniors, “please do not decorate or write” on their graduation caps. In response, senior Zoe Cutler set up a petition on Memorial Day to ask that students be allowed to decorate their caps for the June 10 graduation.
CHASKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 Men Arrested For Gun Possession Following Disturbance At Brooklyn Center H.S. Graduation Ceremony

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) – Three men were arrested Wednesday evening for carrying guns following a disturbance at Brooklyn Center High School’s graduation ceremony. Police in the suburb north of Minneapolis say that officers were already at the school when administrators informed them that they had removed three men they believed were armed with guns. Using descriptions given by witnesses, officers found the men walking away from the building. (credit: Brooklyn Center Police) Police searched the men and found two handguns. One of the firearms was reported stolen out of Brooklyn Park, and the other did not have a serial number. The men were booked into Hennepin County Jail for weapons offenses.
willmarradio.com

Student brings airsoft gun to Willmar High School

(Willmar MN-) The 2021-22 school year came to a somewhat sour end on Friday when a student was caught bringing a gun into Willmar High School. In a letter sent to senior high students and families, Principal Paul Schmitz said at 2:20 p.m. Friday they received info that a student had brought a gun to school. The high school police liason officer investigated and found a student with an air-soft gun which shoots plastic pellets. Schmitz said the situation was resolved after students were dismissed for the day, which was also the last day of school. He says the gun was never fired, and no one at the school was ever threatened. Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says the 15-year-old Willmar boy was not arrested and was released to the custody of his parents. Likely charges include a gross misdemeanor charge of Firearm in a Public Place, and misdemeanor charges of Dangerous Weapon in a School Zone and Disorderly Conduct.
WILLMAR, MN
CBS Minnesota

Young Black Bear Sighted In Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in Fridley say a young black bear has been spotted wandering around the city. The city’s Public Safety Department wrote on Facebook that residents “should give the bear plenty of space and allow it to pass through.” MORE: Video Shows Coyote Following Bear In Minnetonka Officials also suggested removing anything outside the home that may smell like food, such as garbage cans. The department also said that unless the bear is sick or injured, or if it poses a threat, residents should notify the Department of Natural Resources of the sighting rather than local law enforcement.
FRIDLEY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Seniors#High School#Nextdoor
tptoriginals.org

Racism Is In the Air We Breathe

When people first hear the term "environmental racism," they may wonder how ecology and bigotry intersect, especially in Minnesota. It can take many forms, but one common version looks like this: Decades of intentional housing discrimination concentrated generations of Black and brown families in less desirable, less safe locations without parks and streetlights and speed limits, and closer to health hazards like industrial zones, railways, freeways and polluted waterways.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

How To Safety Get Rid Of Highly-Flammable Cottonwood Litter

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (WCCO) — It’s a pretty-looking problem plaguing yards across the Twin Cities. And you must be careful about how you get rid of it. Cottonwood trees are shedding and that has some yards looking like we’re in January instead of June. “I don’t know if there’s a tree truly that’s not a nuisance, but this one can kind of get to you after two weeks,” said homeowner Amy Lee. Frustrating fluff coats her yard and that of her neighbors. A gentle yet overwhelming reminder of the type of trees that tower above. “I would guess that because of the lake there’s...
FRIDLEY, MN
96.7 The River

(WATCH) Hilarious Minnesota Police Chase

It seems just about every day there is a police chase on the news. Some end without death or injury, some don't. So I found this video of a Rochester cop chasing, not a violent criminal or someone with a suspended license but wait for it....a chicken. Check out this...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teen Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Woman Inside Brooklyn Park Home

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A teenager was arrested in Brooklyn Park on Wednesday after reportedly assaulting a homeowner when she unexpectedly found the boy inside her house. Police in the suburb north of Minneapolis say that the incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. on the 7300 block of Zenith Avenue. A relative of the homeowner had reportedly invited the boy inside without the homeowner’s knowledge or permission. When officers arrived at the home, they were told that the boy fled west after assaulting the homeowner, who said she confronted the boy. Officers set up a perimeter and found the teenager inside a detached garage on the 7200 block of France Avenue. The boy was taken into custody on “several offences,” police say. The incident remains under investigation.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Man arrested for firing at police with pregnant wife in car

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police have arrested a man for allegedly firing nearly a dozen shots at officers during a Twin Cities car chase with his pregnant wife in the passenger seat. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the incident began around 8:20 p.m. Sunday when a...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Video shows Minnesota teacher hitting 2nd grader with hockey stick

PRINCETON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Sherburne County teacher has resigned, after school surveillance footage appeared to show her hitting a 2nd grader with a hockey stick. In the video, students are seen placing their hockey sticks in a pile. Eight-year-old Easton Johnson can be seen tossing his hockey stick into the pile. The teacher quickly picks it up and throws it at him, resulting in the boy losing a tooth.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
101.3 KDWB

101.3 KDWB

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
426
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

Twin Cities' #1 Hit Music Station

 https://kdwb.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy