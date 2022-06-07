Minneapolis Seniors Celebrated Last Day Of School With Chaos And Vandalism

Photo: Getty Images

Students at Southwest High School in Minneapolis marked the seniors' last day by damaging restrooms and throwing trash around the school, according to Bring Me The News .

It all happened last Thursday (June 2) during the school's final celebration of seniors, which involved students "of all grade levels,” according to Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS). The incident “resulted in vandalism, damage to restrooms and thrown [objects] .”

The extent of the damage was not detailed by MPS, but there were posts on the local Nextdoor page from parents. They were told that sinks were broken off the wall, resulting in water gushing into the building, and trash cans were “hurled through the air.”

The school is working to identify the students involved, who will be subject to discipline. Principal Valarie Littles-Butler sent an email to students and parents to announce there would be uexcused absences for all who took part.

On Friday, all hallways were cleared and students were not issued any passes. The school also put an updated safety plan in place for the remainder of the year. While seniors' last day was Thursday, the rest of the students will continue until June 24 due to a three-week delay caused by the educator strike earlier this year.