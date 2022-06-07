ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music in the Stacks Concert Series at Camp Verde Community Library featuring Copper Canyon Band

Verde Valley News – Join us on Thursday, June 23rd from 5:00-6:30 pm in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room for our next free Music in the Stacks Special Concert Series featuring Copper Canyon Band.

Music in the Stacks Special Concert Series is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona.  There will be one band or solo artist that plays for the duration of the concert with a different artist playing each month, on the last Thursday of the month.

This month’s concert features Copper Canyon Band who plays authentic bluegrass, country and Americana music. Reno McCormick sings bluegrass and country songs with the best of them, and plays guitar with high-powered rhythm and energetic flatpicking, bluegrass style. Sheila McCormick keeps the beat on the bass and sings sweetly on harmony and lead vocals. John Kennedy has a magical touch on the fiddle, plays mandolin, guitar, and also sings lead. Banjo master and harmony singer Bill Blackburn completes the foursome, making for a full bluegrass band that performs a variety of styles of music. With soulful singing and hot picking, their tastes range from Bill Monroe to Seldom Scene to Gordon Lightfoot and many stops in between.

Camp Verde Community Library is located just off of Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ. For more information about this or any other library program, visit the library’s website at www.cvlibrary.org or call 554-8391.

