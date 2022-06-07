ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Emerson Theater Collaborative Presents Friday Night At The Theater Celebrating our Fathers

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 5 days ago

Sedona News – Emerson Theater Collaborative presents Friday Night at the Theater on June 17, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Arts Academy of Sedona in The Collective Sedona located at 7000 SR-179, Suite C-100 in the Village of Oak Creek.

This cabaret-style event will feature music, dance, recitation and drama from a variety of local artists. Entertainment slated for this month includes Musicians, Bob Grogan, Shaeri Richards , The Village Troubadours: Jashan and Chantal, Gary Every and Zoot Suite Zebras, Dancers, Cheryl Good and Cassie Mavis, Poets and Performers: Linda Damita, Melinda, McElroy, Gary Scott, Matt Egan, Craig Schneider, Michael Steel and Camilla Ross.

If you’d like to enjoy some local eats during the performances, order dinner from Rotten Johnny’s Pizza. https://www.rottenjohnnys.com or Dellepiane’s Burgers http://www.dellepianeburger.com and pick it up before the show. Be sure to place your order by 6 p.m. so it will be ready in time.

Tickets are $20 per person in advance and $30 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/Friday-Night-at-the-theatre2022.

For additional information or to book your tickets by phone please call 860-705-9711.

The post Emerson Theater Collaborative Presents Friday Night At The Theater Celebrating our Fathers appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 0

Related
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Festival hosts Grand Opening of its NEW Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre on Sunday, June 19

Sedona News – Join the Sedona International Film Festival in a special Grand Opening Celebration of its Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre — the festival’s new 43-seat, state-of-the-art cinema — on Sunday, June 19 at 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.  The Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre joins the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre, which has become the “Cultural Heart [...] The post Sedona Film Festival hosts Grand Opening of its NEW Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre on Sunday, June 19 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Duke’ encore return June 20-22

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to officially open its new theatre — the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre — with the encore of “The Duke” showing June 20-22. “The Duke” stars Academy Award-winners Helen Mirren and Jim Broadbent, along with Fionn Whitehead, Anna Maxwell Martin and Matthew Goode. In 1961, Kempton Bunton, [...] The post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Duke’ encore return June 20-22 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Tales of a Traveling Troubadour

Sedona News – On Sunday June 26th at 6 pm at the Emerson Theater stage inside the Sedona Arts Academy at The Collective in the Village of Oak Creek, a group of exceptionally talented performers will present “Tales of a Traveling Troubadour.”  With song, dance, and story this show will explore incidents in the life [...] The post Tales of a Traveling Troubadour appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Popular PBS Artist Gary Jenkins Joins Rowe Fine Art Gallery

Sedona News – If you watched PBS in the 1980s or 1990s, chances are you’ve seen Gary Jenkins, frequently with his wife, Kathwren, by his side, demonstrate how to paint realistic florals. Gary was the second artist, after landscape painter Bill Alexander, to appear on PBS channels nationwide. The show, Jenkins Art Studio, led to [...] The post Popular PBS Artist Gary Jenkins Joins Rowe Fine Art Gallery appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Sedona, AZ
Sedona, AZ
Entertainment
Sedona.Biz

Festival presents ‘George Michael Freedom Uncut’ on screen: June 22

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join cinemas around the globe for a worldwide theatrical premiere of “George Michael Freedom Uncut” showing Wednesday, June 22 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. “George Michael Freedom Uncut” focuses on the formative period in the late Grammy Award winner’s [...] The post Festival presents ‘George Michael Freedom Uncut’ on screen: June 22 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Book Keepers’ premiere June 17-21

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Book Keepers” showing June 17-21 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. “The Book Keepers” — winner of the Audience Award and Jury Award at the Austin Film Festival — follows the uplifting journey of a husband who [...] The post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Book Keepers’ premiere June 17-21 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Music in the Stacks Concert Series at Camp Verde Community Library featuring Copper Canyon Band

By Carson Ralston Verde Valley News – Join us on Thursday, June 23rd from 5:00-6:30 pm in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room for our next free Music in the Stacks Special Concert Series featuring Copper Canyon Band. Music in the Stacks Special Concert Series is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain [...] The post Music in the Stacks Concert Series at Camp Verde Community Library featuring Copper Canyon Band appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

‘What Next? #2’ – 7 Plays, 10 Actors, Barely an Hour

Sedona News – Red Earth Theatre brings live theatre to the Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque on Thursday, June 16th at 7pm with an evening of seven short plays by seven different playwrights from Sedona to New York to LA read by 10 actors in barely an hour. The readers include recently graduated high school students [...] The post ‘What Next? #2’ – 7 Plays, 10 Actors, Barely an Hour appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Ross
Person
Matt Ross
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: One and Her Evil Twin Sister Are Out of Control

… it has happened again, and despite all of her promises, One and her evil twin sister have hijacked yet another military aircraft … I haven’t heard from her since she took off from Sedona airport and suspect she is on another extended junket and likely terrorizing bobcats and other creatures … at least it [...] The post Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: One and Her Evil Twin Sister Are Out of Control appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

“Journeys in Spirit” Exhibit Showcases Traditional and Contemporary Native Art

Verde Valley News – From May 19 through June 21, 2022, the ‘Tis Art Center and Gallery in historic downtown Prescott will present “Journeys in Spirit 2022”: Traditional and Contemporary Native Art. Produced in partnership with the Museum of Indigenous People, with additional support from the City of Prescott and the Prescott Area Arts and [...] The post “Journeys in Spirit” Exhibit Showcases Traditional and Contemporary Native Art appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley: June 10-16, 2022

By Rabbi Alicia Magal Sedona News – Shalom and greetings from the Rabbi, Board of Directors, and congregation of the Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley. All the services, classes, and programs are listed on the synagogue website. Come join us either in person or online. See jcsvv.org for instructions to register for [...] The post Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley: June 10-16, 2022 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Historical Society to Celebrate National Day of the Cowboy with a Sedona Film

Sedona News – The Sedona Historical Society will celebrate National Day of the Cowboy with a vintage western film made in Sedona, ‘Johnny Guitar’, on Saturday, July 23 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.  The afternoon of cinematic excellence and Sedona movie history will begin when doors open at 2:45 p.m. At 3:00 a panel [...] The post Sedona Historical Society to Celebrate National Day of the Cowboy with a Sedona Film appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Fathers#Performing#Musical Theater#Sedona News#Arts Academy#Musicians#Poets
Sedona.Biz

Great Art on Screen ‘Pompeii: Sin City’ premieres June 14

Sedona News – Sedona International Film Festival presents the Great Art on Screen series with “Pompeii: Sin City”. The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, June 14 at 4 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Great Art on Screen is a series of documentaries featuring an in-depth look at the most extraordinary [...] The post Great Art on Screen ‘Pompeii: Sin City’ premieres June 14 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Free Concert by The Eclectics at Camp Verde Community Library

Verde Valley News – The Eclectics are excited to be performing a free concert at Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room on Thursday, June 16th from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. Long-time residents of Northern Arizona, The Eclectics include one native Arizonan, and others originally hailing from Montana, Michigan, and Canada.  With musical roots as varied [...] The post Free Concert by The Eclectics at Camp Verde Community Library appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Unify Sedona to Host a Panel to Explore Book Banning

Sedona News – Join Unify Sedona on Sunday, June 26 at the Sedona Performing Arts Center to hear experts share a range of perspectives on book banning and address questions from the audience.  Speakers will include Gregg Leslie from the First Amendment Clinic at the Sandra Day O’Connor School of Law; Mary Corcoran, Programming Librarian [...] The post Unify Sedona to Host a Panel to Explore Book Banning appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Montana Story’ premiere June 10-15

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Sedona premiere of “Montana Story” showing June 10-15 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Two estranged siblings reluctantly return to their family home in “Montana Story”, the latest delicately observed drama from directors Scott McGehee and David Siegel. Set in the vast, [...] The post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Montana Story’ premiere June 10-15 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Sedona.Biz

National Theatre of London’s ‘Henry V’ premieres June 12

Sedona News – The National Theatre of London continues its new season with its acclaimed new production of “Henry V” showing in Sedona on Sunday, June 12 at 3 p.m. The Sedona International Film Festival hosts the big screen premiere at its Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) plays the title role [...] The post National Theatre of London’s ‘Henry V’ premieres June 12 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

El Valle Artist of the Month – Nancy Hudson

Cottonwood News – Art has always been part of Nancy Hudson’s life and there are not many mediums she has tried and not mastered. With pottery as her latest endeavor, Nancy won the “Artist of the Month” award for her hand-built ceramic piece at the May El Valle Art Association (EVAA) meeting. Over the years, [...] The post El Valle Artist of the Month – Nancy Hudson appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Music in the Stacks at Camp Verde Community Library

Camp Verde News – Music in the Stacks returns on Thursday, June 9th at 5:30 pm in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room. Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. There are 3-5 different performers during the show, with a rotating variety each month. June’s concert features the following talented local musicians: Jo Berger, Ryan Biter, and Ron [...] The post Music in the Stacks at Camp Verde Community Library appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Interview With Sedona Mayoral Candidate Kurt Gehlbach

Sedona Elections: The following is a Sedona.biz  interview with Sedona City Council candidate Kurt Gehlbach. All candidates have been invited to share their platforms with Sedona.biz by answering election-specific questions. The following are the questions and responses: Mayoral Candidate Questions What office are you running for? Mayor of Sedona – WWW.KurtforSedona.Com Why are you running? [...] The post Interview With Sedona Mayoral Candidate Kurt Gehlbach appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
233
Followers
975
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

The Premier Internet Voice of Sedona, Verde Valley, Flagstaff

 https://www.sedona.biz

Comments / 0

Community Policy