Sedona News – Emerson Theater Collaborative presents Friday Night at the Theater on June 17, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Arts Academy of Sedona in The Collective Sedona located at 7000 SR-179, Suite C-100 in the Village of Oak Creek.

This cabaret-style event will feature music, dance, recitation and drama from a variety of local artists. Entertainment slated for this month includes Musicians, Bob Grogan, Shaeri Richards , The Village Troubadours: Jashan and Chantal, Gary Every and Zoot Suite Zebras, Dancers, Cheryl Good and Cassie Mavis, Poets and Performers: Linda Damita, Melinda, McElroy, Gary Scott, Matt Egan, Craig Schneider, Michael Steel and Camilla Ross.

If you’d like to enjoy some local eats during the performances, order dinner from Rotten Johnny’s Pizza. https://www.rottenjohnnys.com or Dellepiane’s Burgers http://www.dellepianeburger.com and pick it up before the show. Be sure to place your order by 6 p.m. so it will be ready in time.

Tickets are $20 per person in advance and $30 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/Friday-Night-at-the-theatre2022.

For additional information or to book your tickets by phone please call 860-705-9711.

The post Emerson Theater Collaborative Presents Friday Night At The Theater Celebrating our Fathers appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .