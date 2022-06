Severe Weather Statement issued for Meade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 18:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northwestern and west central South Dakota. This storm is producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! This is a dangerous storm, capable of producing large hail driven by severe winds! SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! If you are caught outdoors, cover your head and neck. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northwestern and west central South Dakota. Target Area: Butte; Meade; Pennington The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Butte County in northwestern South Dakota Central Meade County in west central South Dakota Northeastern Pennington County in west central South Dakota * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 610 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Hereford, or 31 miles east of Sturgis, moving east at 40 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR UNION CENTER AND AREAS NORTH OF HEREFORD. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Union Center around 625 PM MDT. Enning around 630 PM MDT. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

BUTTE COUNTY, SD ・ 3 HOURS AGO